April 13, 1922
A drama of the Kentucky hills was enacted in Cadillac Wednesday afternoon, the last act of which was staged in the county jail when the doors clanged shut this morning on Cash Holmes, Dell Mitchell and Arch Ramey, who were held for trial at next week’s term of Circuit Court in default of $1,000 bail each. The charge against the trio is moonshining and having liquor in their possession. The prisoners all came from Kentucky and make what is considered in red-nose circles as “mighty good likker.” The formula for the concoction is pineapples, molasses, sugar and yeast. When law-breakers fall out, justice has an inning; so goes the proverb and when Mitchell and Holmes became peeved at Ramey and pounced upon him upon his return from work Wednesday, Ramey first beat up his assailants and then “squealed” to the police. The fact that in his anger he had “snitched” on his partners in crime, so outraged his own sense of loyalty to his pals that Ramey felt worse over it than over his predicament in being in the toils of the law. “It is the first time a Ramey every squealed,” he mourned, in his Kentucky drawl, but he had no remorse for having beaten up his partners. And he further stated that could he have found a gun he would have “settled the little affair” without appealing to the law. When Ramey informed the police, Chief Harris, George Johnston, city manager and C.H. Nixon, sheriff, went to the scene of the trouble, which was in the neighborhood of Ninth and Tenth streets. The officers went to the home of Mitchell on Tenth street and after a careful search unearthed two and one-half gallons of whiskey, concealed in several original places. One gallon was hidden in the reservoir of the kitchen stove; another receptacle was under some dishes in a cupboard and some was in the back of a rocking chair in another room.
April 13, 1972
Two incidents involving Camp Hoxey inmates cost Wexford County in excess of $2,500 for housing only, Wexford County Commissioner Donald Babcock reported to the board of commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Babcock said the recent sodomy case at the camp resulted in a bill of $842.80 for housing the suspects in Grand Traverse and Wexford Jails. This does not include any other expenses, he added. Another incident, involving an escape from the camp, resulted in three suspects and admitted participants spending 300 man days in jail at a cost of $6 per day ($1,800) plus $6 a day for each of two of them to appear on the witness stand in a court trial for the third, Babcock said. In a third incident, not involving Camp Hoxey, the county is being billed for $1,791 in attorney fees in a trial involving two men who were charged after a fatal crash on Mackinaw Trail, Babcock added. Sheriff Robert Hill said late Wednesday he would not accept any more Camp Hoxey inmates for housing in the jail unless they had been charged with a local or state violation. If an incident involving an inmate occurs on the camp grounds, the inmate will not be accepted at the jail, Hill said.
April 13, 1997
Eric Voth, drug education adviser under presidents Reagan, Bush and Clinton is the keynote speaker during a marijuana conference Thursday. The conference is sponsored by TEAM-UP and other local drug education programs. Others highlighting the one-day conference are Traverse Narcotics Team investigator Al Brown, Michigan State Police drug unit supervisor Anne Kidd and Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher. George Corliss, LISTEN American director, said the conference is open to parents, police officers, teachers and substance abuse workers. Corliss expects an audience of about 125. Getting Voth, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, was a coup, said Corliss. Corliss said he and friend, Bob Peterson, a former Michigan drug czar, tossed around a number of names. “But everyone we had in mind had different ideas of what we were trying to do,” he said. Voth is chairman of the International Drug Strategies Institute and widely recognized as an international authority on drug use and abuse. The idea to host a marijuana seminar sprung from a TEAM-UP press conference that announced marijuana use among students on the rise. A 1997 study conduced by Western Michigan University’s Kercher Center found 38% of Wexford-Missaukee high school seniors used marijuana in their lifetime. That’s up from 27% in 1995. For sophomores, the numbers were more startling. Thirty-one percent said they used marijuana at least once, compared to 18% in 1995. While marijuana use was up, 1997 tobacco and alcohol rates were consistent with those from 1995.
