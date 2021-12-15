Dec. 15, 1921
Dan LaBeff, living in Antioch Township, about 14 miles northwest of Manton, was arrested today by Sheriff C.H. Nixon and Chief of Police E.W. Harris on a charge of manufacturing moonshine. A large still, with a possible capacity of 25 gallons a day, was confiscated and brought to Cadillac where it now reposes in the custody of the sheriff. This still is a masterpiece of the tinsmith’s art. A foundation of a large copper wash boiler with a copper dome accurately fitted comprises the vat. A filling club in the top and a drain-cock at the bottom renders the still capable of continuous performance and the distilled vapor is drawn off through a copper neck and condensed through a half-inch coil that is fitted with unions. LaBeff disclaims ownership of the still, which was found cached in a bedroom, and alleges it was left at his home by a neighbor, whom he failed to name. Despite the fact that a bushel of used mash was obtained by robbing the chickens, the prisoner declares he has made no “hooch.” He explains the mash by saying other kind neighbors gave it to him for chicken feed. If LaBeff’s stories are correct, the neighborhood around his farm must be a very desirable place to live and property values should immediately soar. LaBeff recently came from Flint where he traded city property for the Antioch farm. He is familiar with some of the places of shady characters in Flint and apparently knows many of the Genessee bootleggers. Some of the mash obtained from the LaBeff farm home was a mixture of apricots and raisins and some was cornmeal. LaBeff was arrested on complaints covering a period of weeks, the earlier tips not giving an accurate location of the suspected place.
Dec. 15, 1971
Beginning in mid-January, Cadillac city employees will be required to live within the city limits ... with a few exceptions. Under ordinance 761 introduced during the city commission meeting Monday night, all city employees, except those residing outside the city at the time the ordinance takes effect, will be required to reside in the city. Employees living outside the city on the effective date will be authorized to maintain that residence, but they will not be allowed to move to another residence outside the city. They will also be required to have a private telephone. The ordinance also stipulates that repeated inability to report to work due to road conditions, or answer telephone calls could result in an order to move into the city. Violation of the ordinance would be grounds for dismissal, the bill states.
Dec. 15, 1996
The white lights adorning the tree are a bright reminder of many lives. The Tree of Remembrance standing outside the North Mitchell Street offices of Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee is a way for the organization to honor the memory of its patients, said program director Mary Kay Williams. Hospice has cared for more than 250 patients and their families, she said. “The tree is a way for us to remember those we have cared for,” Williams said. “We want to honor them in a special way.” The lighted tree is not a fund raiser, unlike Mercy Hospital Auxiliary’s “Lights of Love.” “We recognize the hospital does something similar and we did not want to interfere with that,” Williams said. “We still wanted a way to honor the patients we have served and remind the community that the Hospice program is here to serve them. And it’s also part of closure for our staff. It’s a healthy remembrance.” The 7-feet-tall tree, donated by a Hospice family, will be on display through Jan. 1. Hospice of Michigan is a non-profit organization that provides care for people with terminal illnesses at home or in a homelike setting. Hospice grief support services are free and open to the community.
