March 19, 1931
Two attempted burglaries took place in Cadillac Wednesday night, neither of which rewarded the perpetrators. Sometime between 10 o'clock last night and 6:30 this morning some person or persons entered the Flynn Auto Sales building from a rear basement window and with the aid of a chisel taken from the garage attempted to rifle the large safe. Neither of the outside doors were locked and the robber or robbers were so amateurish that they could not even get into the two shell inside doors. There is no combination lock on the inside doors and the key lock was broken off as was the handle to the tumbler. That the job was the work of an amateur is shown by the fact that when Arthur Schmidt arrived at the office at 6:30 this morning he was able to open the inside doors with only the aid of a pair of plyers. All that the thief secured was 99 cents taken from a cash drawer which was left open and some keys. From the business office the thief went to the north-side offices where they attempted to secure loot from the office desk. Finger prints were taken this morning and the police have hopes of rounding up the guilty party or parties right here in Cadillac. During the night the barber shop of William Benedict was also entered, access being gained through a back window which was broken. Here the thief obtained only a few bars of candy to pay him for his efforts.
March 19, 1971
Sarah-Elizabeth Circle of First Presbyterian Church had Mrs. Paul Mapes and Mrs. John Anderson as hostesses Wednesday. Featured on the program was Miss Magdaleen Gerritsen of the Netherlands, exchange student staying with the family of Rev. and Mrs. James Thomas. She said she came from a town of about 17,000 persons, she likes American food, and is impressed with the hot lunch program in local schools. In Holland, she said, students go to school on Saturday afternoons also. And the birthday of Queen Juliana is one of the main holidays there. All stores and schools are closed that day. There are not many refrigerators in her country, the student said. People shop every day in order to procure fresh foods. She showed pictures and posters of Holland, and mementos of Christmas which is celebrated there on Dec. 5, she said.
March 19, 1996
City of Cadillac employees should have the right to live outside the city limits, say representatives of the Steelworkers Union that represents many of them. And residents seem to agree, two union representatives told the Cadillac City Council. City employee and union member Joel Campbell said an "informal, unofficial" poll of 400 Cadillac residents showed 131 supported a union proposal for a limited residency requirement, 243 favored no restrictions and 14 favored keeping the present requirement that city workers live within the city limits. A dozen did not want to answer the poll, he said. Campbell said what surprised him the most is that not one of the people surveyed knew of the residency requirement. "Most seemed genuinely dismayed by it," he said. He said some people said they favored requiring city workers to live in Wexford County. The limited residency proposed by the union is that a city worker be required to live within the city for the first three years of employment. After that, the worker would have to live within 20 miles of the city. "Utilities have a 30 minute response time, and we think the 20-mile limit would allow for that," said union representative Rex Swinehart. Mayor Ronald Blanchard said residency was a negotiated item in the union's contract, but the union could notify the city manager in writing if it wanted to reopen negotiations and the council would listen to his recommendation. City charter also allows for an initiative to allow city residents to vote on the issue, said city attorney David McCurdy. Swinehart said he has written a petition for a special election on the issue, that he will circulate as soon as its legal language is reviewed. He said it would have to be signed by about 990 city voters. The union believes residency is a non-economic issue that will not affect city finances, but was told in negotiations that it was an economic issue that the city would not accept, Swinehart said. "We feel it's a fundamental right of every person to choose where he lives," Campbell said. "The most important thing to the city is your work performance. The residency requirement affects not just me but my family. If my wife and children wanted to live in the country and have horses, they couldn't." "I think it keeps a lot of people from hunting, fishing, owning property," Swinehart said. "Freedom of choice, is what it comes down to." The state legislature has considered a bill that would prohibit residency requirements by local governments, but McCurdy and other observers say its chances for passage this year look dim.
