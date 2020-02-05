Feb. 4, 1970
The need for more firemen and further organization of the new volunteer ambulance service were discussed at the meeting of the Mesick Council Wednesday evening. A self-supporting volunteer ambulance service is being formed and reports will be made to the council. The council also took up the question of the lack of need for a primary election due to lack of party opposition. There will be some opposition on the regular ballot, however. It was decided to hold the council meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month for the next two months so that members may participate in Red Cross first aid classes scheduled for the same evening.
Feb. 4, 1995
The Cadillac City Council is expected to put to rest a proposal for a city income tax. The council plans to take formal action at its meeting Monday night on a study that detailed probable effects of a 1% income tax on residents and 0.5% tax on non-residents who work in the city. The tax was proposed as a way to reduce property taxes for resident property owners while shifting some of the burden to non-residents who use city services when they work in the city. The study found that the tax burden of industries would be reduced, while residents would get little tax break.
