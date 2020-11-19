Nov. 19, 1920
Those who may be planning to attend the American Legion Fischer party at the Elks Temple this evening may be assured that the dance will be conducted in an orderly manner, despite the news dispatches from Lowell, that are appearing on the front pages of the state papers which would indicate that moonshine is featured at Legion parties. Paul Kellogg, of Lowell, was fined $700 with the alternative of spending six months in the Ionia reformatory after pleading guilty to selling whiskey at a Legion dance at Lowell. Herbert Brezina, another Lowell youth who was with Kellogg at the time of the sale, was fined $300 and $100 costs. Both men paid their fines. Clifford Clump, another veteran whom it is alleged furnished the liquor the other men sold, has been apprehended, it is announced. In passing sentence upon the youths Judge McDonald said: "You fellows have been overseas fighting for this country and then you have come back and were engaged in fighting the law. I cannot understand your position." Howard Brink, representing Carl A. Johnson post, American Legion, of Grand Rapids, started an investigation into the dance at Lowell on Oct. 28 at which it is alleged Clump, Kellogg and Brezina sold the liquor. Mr. Brink said he had received notice from national headquarters of the legion to sift the affair to the bottom, ascertain the standing of the men arrested, the status of the dance and also to investigate other Legion dances in various parts of the country. "The fault is not with the Legion organization," said one state official of the veteran's society, "but with the individual. Violations of the law are not advocated nor sanctioned by the Legion. Unnecessary prominence is given by some newspapers to unlawful acts by ex-soldiers which are passed over with but little comment when implicating slackers or men who were not in the service. The army and navy were composed of all classes of men and it is inevitable that there would be law-breakers in the Legion as in any other fraternal body." Officers of the Cadillac Post of the Legion, while deploring the fact that so much notoriety has been given the Legion through the acts of the Lowell members, believe the citizens of this city will understand the stand of the Post in regard to violations of the law. Some time ago, persons were found gambling in the local club rooms and immediately a ban was placed on the use of the club rooms for that purpose. The service men are still in the public eye and their actions will be considered news by the press for some time to come. The very fact that notice was taken of the moonshine party in Lowell is evidence that such acts are not common occurrences in Legion circles. The committee in charge of the Fischer party this evening emphasizes the point that any person who anticipates liquid acceleration or alcoholic refreshments to assist their dancing are doomed to disappointment.
Nov. 19, 1970
Plans for a quarter-million dollar sewage construction project at Evart have been approved by the Michigan Department of Health. William Parker, an engineer from Gourdie, Miller, Frazier and Associates, the Traverse City firm which prepared the plans, said the State Health Department informed him today that the plans had been approved. Parker and Evart City Clerk Richard Thalls said approval of $120,000 bonds by the Municipal Finance Commission should follow shortly. They said Health Department approval of the plans had been holding up approval of the bonds. Sewage construction costs are estimated at about $195,000 and total cost of the project including legal and engineering fees and miscellaneous expenses, will be about $230,000, according to Parker. Bids for construction will be opened at Evart Dec. 8. Parker said this gives ample time to meet a mid-December deadline for awarding contracts set by the Michigan Water Resources Commission. He said construction is scheduled to be completed in one year. Bonding of $120,000 to finance the project was approved by Evart voters June 22. Thalls said $96,550 state grants and $9,650 in federal grants have been approved. This would leave the city with more than half the cost of the project. Thalls said the city may attempt to get additional grant money because added construction requirements by the state, including land for sludge removal, have pushed expenses above the cost estimated when grants were approved.
