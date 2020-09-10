Sept. 10, 1920
Cadillac may get a future state convention of the American Legion according to the sentiment expressed among the delegates at the recent state meeting at Saginaw. It is believed that within another year or two the department meeting will become so large as to be impractical to hold in an auditorium and hotels and it will be necessary to purchase a circus tent and an annual encampment instead of the indoor convention. When that time comes Cadillac will undoubtedly get the first opportunity to entertain the state delegates. The delegates from Cadillac to the Saginaw meeting were repeatedly asked concerning the advantages of Cadillac as a convention city and they were loud in praise of the Lake Mitchell beach as the ideal spot for a tented encampment.
Sept. 10, 1970
Tracking dogs were sent today to the area where Victor Clum's car was found Wednesday. Two State Police dogs arrived from Traverse City and Cheboygan this morning and at 11 a.m. were taken to the wooded area in Slagle Township where the missing bank examiner's car was found, police said. The car, a 1970 light green two-door Chevrolet Nova, is being held at the State Police post at Cadillac where police are inspecting it and checking for fingerprints. Clum has not been seen since he left home in his car July 6 for downtown Cadillac. In an effort to protect the wooded area from curiosity seekers, police declined to reveal the exact location in which the automobile was found. Conflicting reports on its condition and who found it came from various sources. One source said the car was found Tuesday night by two young people from Mesick who were seeking spots to hunt deer later this fall. Other reports said a "group" of Mesick students found the car while hunting racoons. Police said the car was locked when it was found and the keys were inside. One report from some of the young people said they knew it was Clum's car because of papers they found inside. One officer said there were no papers. The car was unscratched and undamaged and in a virtually "clean" condition. One official source said it is believed the car had not been in the Slagle Township location all the time since Clum's disappearance. Today's search was expected to add information which could support or refute this belief. Police specifically requested the Evening News to keep reporters and photographers out of the area Wednesday afternoon so that tracks and other evidence which could possibly aid them in their search would not be disturbed. They withheld specific information on the section of the township in which the car was found for similar reasons. The car was returned to Cadillac about mid-afternoon but the search was continued today for signs which might lead to the missing man.
Sept. 10, 1995
Teacher contract negotiations are taking longer than usual in some Cadillac-area school districts, but negotiators are not reporting any major disagreements. Only a few Cadillac-area school district contracts expired this year. Of those, some have resulted in new agreements and others are still working under old contracts. School and union representatives said they are saving discussion of issues for the bargaining table, and not airing any possible disagreements in public. Buckley Superintendent William Howard echoed other school officials in saying he would not make any comment on issues under discussion. "We've found through past experience that that works best," he said. Negotiations have been proceeding quietly but some are taking more time than in past years, negotiators said. "I've worked with several districts, and it's been a positive experience ... but probably a little bit slower," said Roger Hopkins, Uniserv director in Cadillac. Hopkins has worked on several school contracts for the Michigan Education Association, that represents most teachers and support personnel in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties. Changes in state law have made contracts more complicated, Hopkins said. Two key changes in the law involve evaluations and tenure and a new state-mandated "mentor teacher." Before now, new teachers were on probation for two years, or three if a local school board chose that option. The law now calls for probation of four years for all new teachers before they gain tenure. The law also has some effect on tenured teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.