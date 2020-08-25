Aug. 25, 1920
All amateur boxers are urged to attend a meeting to be held in the Legion Club rooms in the Webber block Thursday evening, at which time the entertainment committee of the Ray Bostick Post will be in session. It is desired that some good matches be scheduled for the Legion banquet Labor Day and the best talent in the city or surrounding districts is wanted. Participants in these boxing matches do not have to be former service or members of the American Legion.
Aug. 25, 1970
Bids ranging between $16,000 and $26,000 for painting the city's elevated water storage tank were opened Monday afternoon by the Cadillac City Commission and were referred for study. Bidders and their bids: G.R. Industrial Panting Co. of Grand Rapids, $16,550; George Kountoupes of Detroit, $24,200; Neuman Company Contractors, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, $24,870; K. Kessler Co. of Fremont, Ohio, $25,600. City Manager Donald Mason said he would like to have the bids reviewed by the city's consulting engineer before a contract is awarded. The bids were referred to Mason and the engineer plus the ways and means committee, with power to act. Earlier in the day, Mason said the water tank, which is to be painted inside and out, will be drained beginning Sept. 3 and three additional men have been added to the Water Department staff on a part time basis to man the pump station around the clock while the tank is down. Mason said it is planned to start painting Sept. 8, but he had no information on the time it would take for completion. The tank was inspected two years ago and the report indicated the interior was showing signs of chipping and erosion, necessitating the repainting, Mason said today. Zinc dust paint will be used to reglaze the interior and the exterior color will remain the same as it is now, he added. Sandblasting will be done as necessary to remove flaking paint and rust spots and a prime coat will be applied. While in special session Monday afternoon, the commissioners also accepted the bid of Mid-Michigan Electric Inc. for $1,142 to provide level controls at the Lesson Avenue sewage pumping station. The bid had been presented to the commission at the previous Monday night meeting and had been held while an effort was made to secure a second bid. Mason said no other firms had made an offer during the past week and he recommended accepting the one by Mid-Michigan.
Aug. 25, 1995
Students arrived for the first day of classes at the Cadillac Middle School to find a police officer in their building. But Cadillac Police Officer Jeff Hawke wasn't there to investigate a crime, and wasn't even in uniform. Hawke was starting his first school year as Cadillac's Youth Services Officer. In his new position, the 9 1/2-year veteran of the Cadillac Police Department will focus on youth problems and juvenile crime. During the summer, he will train foot patrol officers and work with them in their dealings with youth downtown. Other than that, officials aren't sure exactly what tasks Hawke will take on. "It's brand new, we're kind of setting the ground rules as we go," Hawke said. The overall purpose of the position is to increase "community policing." That's a hot topic now in law enforcement circles and involves a sort of return to the "beat cop." The point is to have a specific officer patrol a neighborhood and get to know the residents. That way, police have a better idea who belongs in the neighborhood, can sometimes see something wrong before it's reported and develop a positive relationship with the residents. Hawke's "beat" is the youth community — not just students, but also youth who are no longer in school. During the school year, he will be stationed at the middle school, but he will divide his time between the high school, Cooley School and out in the community. Much of his work will be done in plain clothes, not as a uniformed officer. "The spirit of the program is get on a first-name basis with kids, instead of them seeing just the uniform," Hawke said.
