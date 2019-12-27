Dec. 27, 1919
The hearing of the Lininger poison case didn’t get started on time today and it almost could not be called as Henry Miltner, the prosecuting attorney, had forgotten all about it in the rush of holiday festivities. Mr. Miltner was entertaining company and planning to return their visit. He was figuring on the train schedules when called on the telephone.
Dec. 27, 1969
“Put your ski tips together with ends wide apart. Now push out with your heels so you don’t go down too fast. Keep your body forward. Very good. Lean out — that’s right — see, you go right around the curve that way.‘ And 6-year-old Amy Danke did a very creditable snow-plow turn on Diggins Hill Friday morning, following the directions of Mrs. William White. The scene was the first day of the 11th annual ski school sponsored by the Cadillac Evening News for boys and girls of elementary and junior high school age. One hundred boys and girls attended the three classes held on Diggins Hill. Mrs. White was supervising the novice classes while Jack Snider instructed the intermediate youngsters. Snider has been in charge of the school since its beginning in 1958. “It’s amazing how those little 5 and 6-year olds catch on,‘ said Mrs. White. “And the children are all so eager. I’m really enjoying this. This is little Amy’s second year of ski school. She is one of the six youngsters of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Danke who are participating in the classes. Mrs. Danke was on the slopes also, assisting Mrs. White with the children. The sessions took place again this morning and are also to be held Monday morning at Diggins Hill. The last of the four classes is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Caberfae ski area, said Instructor Snider.
Dec. 27, 1994
Shirley Smith, from Mesick, didn’t want to hassle with the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping rush in Traverse City. She decided to shop in Cadillac. Smith spent the day covering stores on Cadillac’s north end — Fashion Bug, Maurice’s and Marianne-Marianne Plus. She waited to hit Kmart until its morning sale was over and she stayed away from Wal-Mart to avoid congested store aisles and long checkout lines. Smith said she found the gifts she was looking for, including coats for her grandchildren. Smith was part of the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping spree in Cadillac. Local merchants said this was as big as they expected. In some cases, bigger. “The store opened at 6 a.m., and we had 100 to 150 people waiting at the door,‘ said Dave Hickman, manager of Wal-Mart. “We’ve already had as many sales today (by 3:30 p.m.) as we did the whole day last year.‘ People could expect to wait 30 minutes at the layaway counter, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.