Today in history: Amish travelers trek through Osceola, Wexford

June 22, 1933
The rain came just in time to save some strawberry plantings in this section but too late for others, which had been scorched by the hot sun, according to P.R. Biebesheimer, county agricultural agent. The rain was rather spotty, too, being fairly heavy in the Harrietta area, about one-fifth of an inch here, touching at LeRoy but missing Tustin and Reed City, it was reported. No shipment of berries was made last night, the rain cutting the quantity picked but enough for a good load tonight was expected. The price in Detroit is showing a rise and prospects for tonight’s shipment were “anyway $1.35,” according to a telegram from the buyers there.
June 22, 1973
An Amish family is journeying through the Cadillac area today, on its way north, across the Straits, through Wisconsin, and, they hope, to Pueblo, Colorado before winter sets in. Their journey has just begun. Mr. and Mrs. Roland Church and their two small daughters plan to visit all 48 states of the continental United States, then possibly some day journey to Alaska as they reach out to others as missionaries of the Amish faith. They began their journey last summer from Maine, spent the winter months in Arkansas and then this spring moved on. Thus far, they have traveled through 17 states. The family buys food along the way to meet its needs, and often they are given food by passersby or someone who happens to hear of them and searches for them to extend kindness. Near Ashton, they were given a pie, and the children were treated to chocolate milk and cookies. At Tustin, someone provided them with pork chops. They enjoy most fresh fruits and admitted that last year they stuck strictly to a vegetarian diet.
June 22, 1998
As construction crews at Lincoln Elementary are readying for its Aug. 19 opening, the school’s cooperative learning environment is taking shape. The $3.5 million construction/renovation project involves demolishing the old two-story building and developing a three-wing facility. The “six-room” addition of the old complex, currently under renovation, will be used in part of a wing. In the new school, three independent wings will be connected by a long corridor. The center wing will house administration offices, a gymnasium/cafeteria, a media center and a music room. The south wing will be an upper elementary pod and the north wing will be a lower elementary pod. Both north and south wings will equip a diad (two rooms combined into one) and a triad (three rooms combined into one) each for multi-age education as well as cooperative learning. The original building built in 1926, one of the oldest buildings in the district, will be torn down today. Landscaping and developing a circular parking lot will soon start.
