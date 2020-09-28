Sept. 28, 1920
The Simplex Wire Wheel Co., will start speeding up production to the maximum on Oct. 1, General Manager Henry A. D’Haene announced today. Lack of materials has forced considerable curtailment recently but the sources of supply have been reopened and more adequate shipments are now reaching this new local industry. Twenty-five sets of the Simplex wheels a day will be the standard production beginning next month. To achieve this goal Manager D’Haene has brought two new men into his organization. Sam Shannon will have entire charge of the product. He comes from the Hayes Wire Wheel Co., and previously he was chief inspector for the Wire Wheel Corporation of America. During the war he was chief inspector for the Curtis airplane plant and his acquisition is expected to greatly strengthen the Cadillac organization. Another new man, who will handle the production end at the Simplex plant, is George Asenbaught, who was follow up man with the Hayes-Company. The Hayes organization from which the new executives come is the concern with which Manager D’Haene was connected before taking charge at the Simplex.
Sept. 28, 1970
A proposal to put an animal burial grounds in Cedar Creek Township may not be dead, but it was dealt a staggering blow Friday night. The Wexford County Zoning Board of Appeals ruled unanimously that the permit allowing the burial grounds was invalid because proper procedures were not followed in applying for the permit. The board pointed out that this does not rule out the burial grounds, but it does mean that James Willhite, who was granted a special use permit at the Sept. 3 meeting of the Wexford County Zoning Commission, will have to reapply for a permit. Willhite, who arrived after the decision had been announced, told the Evening News he would make another application. He said if the permit was denied by the zoning board, he would take the next step necessary, which could include application to Wexford Circuit Court. Willhite said he planned to bring 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of carcasses, mostly small pets from the Detroit area, to the site every two weeks. Asked why he did not select a site closer to Detroit, Willhite said, “I like to spend my summers up north.‘ In presenting his case for having the permit revoked, Jack Korn, attorney for John Nickoloff, who filed the appeal, said he would first consider whether issuing the permit was in accordance with zoning regulations and requirements, and, second, whether the permit served the interests of the community. It was necessary for him to go into the second part of his presentation. Citing ordinances for junkyards, landfills and dumps, Korn said required application procedures had not been followed. Feeling against the burial grounds ran high in the meeting room which was packed with about 35 people while another half-dozen stood in the doorway and hall. Although pleased with the decision, many felt unsatisfied that the permit was ruled invalid on a technicality.
Sept. 28, 1995
A luncheon speaker will whet the appetites of people wanting to learn more about the dangers of inhalants at a pre-conference luncheon today. Mark Groves, director of the Eden Children’s Project in Minnesota, gives a presentation at 11:45 a.m. at the Wexford/Missaukee Career Tech Center. Groves will speak about why kids use inhalants and what inhalants are. He will also cover how to train employers, employees and people in the community about the presence of inhalants. Inhalants are typical household chemicals sniffed by people for the purpose of getting high Common inhalants include WD-40, Redi-Whip, propane, butane, spray paint, Scotchguard and other aerosols. Groves is one of three speakers slated to make presentations at the Michigan Inhalant Conference at Bill Oliver’s Best Western Conference Center. The conference begins Thursday and continues through noon Friday.
