Dec. 28, 1920
Anita Stewart is ahead today in the Cadillac Evening News motion picture star contest. Miss Stewart took the lead from Norma Talmadge in a close race, having but 10 votes to the good. In the male star contest, Wallace Reid ran away ahead of Charles Ray, receiving nearly three times as many votes as the man who led yesterday’s balloting. The standing of the various contestants today are: Anita Stewart — 70; Norma Talmadge — 60; Constance Talmadge — 30; Mary Miles Winter — 10. There were a few scattering votes for other lesser luminaries who are being supported by their friends. Among the male stars, five sparklers are outstanding: Wallace Reid — 60; Charles Ray — 23; Douglas MacLean — 15; Thomas Meighan — 12; Jack Pickford — 9. There were several scattering votes for other male leads, nearly every star of prominence being given from one to five votes by their friend. There seems to be a decided tendency toward either Miss Stewart or Norma Talmadge for the winner of the female star contest. Mary Pickford has not received a single vote.
Dec. 28, 1970
“Great improvement‘ is reported in the progress and condition of Spec. 4 Gregory Schmidt who is hospitalized in Japan with severe wounds suffered Oct. 29 in Vietnam. Schmidt, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Schmidt of Cadillac, are with him by invitation of the U.S. Army, is now able to take solid food, a report Monday to local friends indicated. The report also said the young Cadillac soldier was seriously ill the middle of this month with high fever caused by infection of his wounds but this has been brought under control and he is showing marked improvement. The elder Schmidts have made a number of trans-oceanic telephone calls, via a radio service, to local friends in addition to written communications, one source said Monday night. These calls reflect sometimes despair but primarily the hope of the parents for their gravely ill son, she added. The Schmidts were invited to some of the nurses’ homes at Christmastime, it was reported, and Mrs. Schmidt has been active in the USA hospital at Camp Zama, helping to decorate the rooms with Christmas trimmings. In her reports home, Mrs. Schmidt comments repeatedly on Greg’s reaction to his mail, pointing out that it gives his outlook and morale a gratifying boost. However, since appeals earlier for letters and cards which netted virtual “mountains‘ of mail for him, Mrs. Schmidt said the volume has decreased slightly. Lately, Greg’s letters to Cadillac friends have been dictated to Red Cross workers but have been signed personally by him. He also put his own signature on a number of Christmas cards mailed to local friends, one family said. It is not yet known definitely when Greg will be transferred to a stateside hospital but his mother said she and Greg’s father would stay with him until that time.
Dec. 28, 1995
The federal government budget impasse has U.S. Forest Service workers in Cadillac wondering how long they will be out of work. About 50 Forest Service workers in the Cadillac Forest Service Supervisor and District Ranger offices were furloughed Dec. 20 because of the shutdown. President Clinton and GOP congressional leaders are not scheduled to meet again until Friday. Until then, Forest Service workers are locked out of their jobs. “We haven’t heard a thing,‘ said Forest Service biologist Chris Schumacher. “They told us they would get in touch with us or we could get information from the news.‘ Forest Service workers get paid every two weeks and are expecting a pay check next week. “After that, it is questionable how much it will be,‘ Schumacher said of the next check. Employees were told to file for unemployment, Schumacher said. If Forest Service workers get back pay from the government during the time they are furloughed, they will not collect unemployment. “We are watching our pennies pretty closely,‘ Schumacher said. “We don’t know what will happen.‘ Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who represents Wexford and Lake counties, said Forest Service workers should not make plans to head back to work for at least a week. “We’re on a 12-hour call to go back to Washington ... but I don’t see myself going any earlier than Saturday, and that is only if things went really well,‘ Hoekstra said. “My expectation for going back is early next week.‘
