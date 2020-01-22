Jan. 22, 1970
Another record low for the city was set during the night as temperatures dipped to 17 below zero for the second consecutive night, according to the official city report. Previous low for this date was set in 1954 when records show a minus 13 degrees reading. A minus 2 degrees reading was reported at about 8 a.m. this morning from the Wexford County Road Commission on North Mitchell Street. Some unofficial low temperatures reported in the area included a -20 at about midnight in Tustin, a -25 at about 5:30 a.m. east of McBain, -10 early this morning, and -6 at about 6 a.m. at Lake City. According to reports from United Press International, the Arctic air blanketing the state for the past four days will move out tonight.
Jan. 22, 1995
A teenager thought the trip north to Wexford County meant ringing out the old year and ringing in the new with a family snowmobile outing. But for the 17-year-old from Williamston, near Lansing, that outing turned out to be his last. Just 2 1/2 hours into the New Year, something went terribly wrong. Two years later, police and the teenager’s family still aren’t sure exactly what happened, but the snowmobile speeding out of the darkness must have been the last thing the teenager hard. At about 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1993, in a field near Lost Pines Lodge in Boon, the teenager was struck by a snowmobile and killed. Interviews led police to a snowmobile and a suspect. The suspect has since met with police along with his attorney but refused to answer questions about the accident on his attorney’s advice. The police reports of their investigation have been forwarded to Wexford County Prosecutor William Fagerman, who said he has reviewed them and is ready to file charges.
