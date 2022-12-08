Today in history: another Cadillac chiropractor arrested for 'practicing drugless healing'

Dec. 8, 1922
Forrest W. Barkdell, chiropractor, had his examination in Recorder’s Court Friday afternoon and was bound over for trial to the Circuit Court in the sum of $300, which he furnished. Barkdell was presented by Attorney A.J. Engel of Lake City. The charge against Barkdell is practicing drugless healing without having filed a certificate of registration here. This is the same charge on which A.L. Rose was convicted here several months ago. Mr. Barkdell is the successor of Mr. Rose, having taken over the office of Mr. Rose after the latter was prohibited from practicing. George Karcher, the other local chiropractor, who was arrested the same time Barkdell was taken into custody, still is unable to have his examination on the same charge. Mr. Karcher is said to be suffering with the after affects of diphtheria it is said he contracted while treating a diphtheria patient. Karcher is being cared for by a medical physician, and has to eat through a tube, his throat being paralyzed.
Dec. 8, 1972
Letters setting up a reorganization meeting for the Hunting Area Control Commission are due to go into the mails soon, following action taken Monday night by the Cadillac City Commission. The HACC will hold a public meeting to collect citizen views on allowing duck hunting on Lake Cadillac. The city is currently a defendant in a court suit brought by Michigan United Conservation Clubs with the Department of Natural Resources participating. The suit contends that the city ordinance prohibiting hunting on the lake, which is within the city limits, is not legal and outside the jurisdiction of the City Commission to control. The City Commission on Monday night authorized reorganizing the Hunting Area Control Commission. Members of this commission are the city mayor, chief of police, and representatives of the DNR and Michigan State Police.
Dec. 8, 1997
Just when domestic violence cases are on the upswing during the holidays, Cadillac will be losing its domestic violence officer. The holiday season usually means an upswing in domestic violence cases because people have far more to deal with during December than too many holiday parties or too little cash to buy presents. Cadillac Police Detective Sgt. David DeForest switches duties beginning Jan. 1 when Cadillac loses its funding to staff a domestic violence liaison. Money for the position came from a federal grant, Community Oriented Policing Services, that expired in October.
Since that time, local grants and donations have kept the position funded. “The department will still handle domestic complaints but the extra help will not be available,” said DeForest, who will assume regular desk duties. DeForest and Stephanee Jameson, legal advocate for OASIS/Family Resource Center, follow a domestic case from complaint through the court process, if needed. “Stephanee will be able to pick up some of the slack, but the community will suffer,” DeForest said. Cadillac is the only department in Northern Michigan with an officer dedicated to domestic issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.