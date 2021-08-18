Aug. 18, 1921
Cadillac citizens broke the health record again Wednesday when there were more than 200 inoculations at the public clinic in the city hall for typhoid fever immunization. Every day had seen an increase and at noon today there already had been 90 treatments administered. Probably a new mark will be set today but with Dr. T.B. Marsden of the state department on hand to assist the local physicians who administer the treatments large groups can be run through rapidly, as it only takes a few seconds to administer the positive preventative for the fever. Thus 500 people were inoculated in the first three days. If the present rate keeps up this will be a total of 2,000 for the two weeks. If the rate continues to increase, it is not unlikely the state goal of 3,000 will be reached. That is the proper number for a community of this size, the Lansing authorities say, and they expect to reach that many. Next week will be the last opportunity for the treatments as in the remaining days which the state will operate the clinic here in cooperation with the city will be given over to administering the second and third inoculations of the para-typhoid A and B. The first inoculation is typhoid, the three distinct types being distinguished. There were no new developments today in the situation here. Tests of the milk supplies which were cut off have not been received. No other dairies have been cut off either. It is pointed out locally that the state authorities who reported on the local dairies had no positive proof that there were sources of typhoid there, or that any of the cases have come from milk despite the surface indications which point that way. The four dealers were cut off as a safety measure and they will be allowed to resume promptly if the milk tests are OK and the features of their premises objected to are cleaned up. The city authorities are inclined to feel that despite these explanations the dairymen have been done some injustice, since the general public might feel that it was personal carelessness and lack of neatness which led to the insanitary charges against these farms. On the A. and Bert Vanderjagt place, for instance, only two things are to be altered. A cement footing is to be placed around the wall. A closet within 100 feet of a milk house was the cause of the other objection from the state. This building is Haring school property, however, and the Vanderjagts do not know how they can move it.
Aug. 18, 1971
Tom Jobson, 32, has been offered the position of assistant principal at Cadillac High School and football coach for the 1971 season, Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. William D. Smith announced today. Jobson was head coach for seven years at Flint Southwestern High School in the Saginaw Valley Conference and last year served as that school’s athletic director and staff consultant for student affairs, Smith said. He graduated from University of Michigan and earned his master’s degree in secondary administration at U of M where he played varsity football under the coaching of Bennie Osterban and “Bump” Elliott. Smith said the new coach would begin working with the Vikings next Monday, pending final release of his contract with the Flint Public Schools. Fifteen applicants were reviewed for the assistant principal position, Smith reported. These were narrowed down to two for final consideration Tuesday night in interviews by Board of Education members. Today’s announcement was held up until Jobson could get a preliminary release by telephone from FPS officials. In an accompanying announcement, Smith said Ed Host has been named principal at Forest View School and Donald Lamphere would move into the principalship at Franklin-McKinley Schools.
Aug. 18, 1996
When Paul McMullen returns to his hometown Labor Day weekend, he wants to run in the Cadillac Labor Day 10K just like he has every year. He doesn’t want any fanfare. His mother, Teresa, said he “Just wants to run it and be home and that’s it.” Cadillac visitor’s bureau director Carol Potter said Paul told her he wants his homecoming to be low-key. “He doesn’t know ‘low-key’ isn’t in my vocabulary,” Potter said slyly. Cadillac residents are anxious for McMullen’s first return home since he competed last month in the Olympic games in Atlanta. His medal bid was cut short in the second heat of the 1,500-meter race. “This will be a chance to acknowledge our world-wide ambassador,” Potter said. “Paul wants to connect with the people in Cadillac who supported him.” The community hosted an elaborate send-off for McMullen over the July 4 holiday and proceeds from the sale of 1,800 T-shirts and other donations helped fund his trip. Residents now will have a chance to congratulate McMullen on his effort. Potter is inviting “everyone” to watch McMullen run during the Labor Day race, slated 9 a.m., Sept. 2. “Paul will be running the race, not racing the race,” she said. “We invite you, your family, your fiends, your business, your church or social group to line the route of the race course with your personal signs, banners, balloons, blimps, bands, choirs, boom boxes ... to creatively acknowledge our worldwide ambassador. And be sure to wear you Go Paul Go T-shirts and bring your flags.”
