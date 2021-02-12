Feb. 12, 1931
A different story of the taxicab ride from Detroit to Grand Rapids and then to Cadillac to a funeral which could not be located is revealed in information received by the News from Detroit. The cab company reports that the taxi carried a woman to Cadillac to the death bed of a relative, and that the cab driver had trouble collecting fare and appealed to Cadillac police. Francis Elliott, 17, of Detroit, told people here he received a message from Grand Rapids of his mother's death there and that he left at once in a taxi for that city. Upon reaching there, friends told him her body had been sent to Cadillac for interment in a family lot here. After arrival here, with a taxi bill of $102, he could not find the funeral. Undertakers or sexton had no information about it. The young man and the taxi driver left here to return to Detroit, they said.
Feb. 12, 1971
A premier showing of "No Substitute For Victory," a 75-minute documentary about Vietnam, will take place in the following locations: Feb. 22, Cadillac Junior High School cafeteria; Feb. 23, Marion High School cafeteria; Feb. 24, Harrison Mid-Michigan Community College auditorium; Feb. 25, Manton Consolidated School gymnasium. All meetings will start at 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Wex-Ola Committee To Restore American Independence Now (TRAIN), the film will be narrated by John Wayne, and will feature such personalities as Martha Raye, Lowell Thomas, General Mark Clark, Hon. Ezra Taft Benson, Barry Sadler (known for his recording of "Ballad of the Green Berets"), Adm. Grant Sharpe (recently retired commander-in-chief of Pacific operations during the Vietnam conflict), Norde Wilson (navy lieutenant who flew 125 air missions over Vietnam), Peter Stark (Green Beret double amputee), and others. The film surveys this country's involvement in the Vietnam struggle, according to reports to the Evening News, and presents the views of Wayne and the aforementioned persons among others, regarding the U.S. government's decisions and policies on the Vietnamese situation. Included are opinions expressed on the subject of Communism which Wayne, a spokesman, mentions in the opening sentence of the film: "It's time we spoke out about Vietnam and the most obvious, yet most ignored threat ever faced by free people in the history of the world — the Communist Conspiracy." Former Green Beret Barry Sadler says in the film, "It was frustrating to a soldier halfway around the world, because it seemed like the American public was getting only the information the Reds wanted them to. I believe the information media, including the press, has been more help to the enemy than a fresh division." Criticism is also leveled in the picture at the politicians in Washington who "have committed men to battle but will not let them win." "Just as with the Berlin pullback in World War II," says Wayne, "and the hamstringing of the military during the Korean mess, the no-win policy dictated by behind-the-scenes powers in Washington is again in force. Whenever we fight the Communists, they seem to get help from somebody on our side. Somebody always wants to bend over backwards to avoid getting tough with them." Mrs. Nelson Black of Tustin, chairman of the Wex-Ola TRAIN committee sponsoring the film, said, "This committee is part of a nationwide organization formed to support American fighting men, to increase respect for the United States, and to halt aid to our Communist enemies."
Feb. 12, 1996
A 20-month-old McBain toddler died Nov. 24, 1994 in a Grand Rapids hospital. This week, a jury will be asked to decide if the death was caused by his 38-year-old stepfather. Attorneys for both sides indicated the trial in Missaukee County Circuit Court could become a battle of expert witnesses. "There is no one who says (the stepfather) abused, hit or scolded this child," defense attorney James Hunt told the jurors in opening arguments Monday. "It don't think any witnesses are going to tell you (the stepfather) did anything other than love that child as his own." Hunt said the toddler had been in the care of a number of people in the days before his death, and suggested he could have fallen or otherwise been hurt. He told the jury it could not convict the stepfather of causing the death if it had reasonable doubt he did it. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons said that no witnesses will say they saw the stepfather hit the toddler. But Kent County assistant coroner Stephen Cohl said after an autopsy in Grand Rapids that the child died of brain injuries very soon after his head hit or was hit by a hard flat surface. The toddler's mother testified that as he was running toward her, he fell on the floor and went into convulsions. Hunt said he would call a pediatrician to testify that the toddler's brain had been injured at least three days and perhaps as long as three weeks before he was taken to Mercy Hospital, not just an hour or two earlier when he was alone with the stepfather.
