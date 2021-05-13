May 13, 1921
The Michigan Supreme Court has adopted verbatim as its own the opinion handed down by Judge Fred S. Lamb of this city on the constitutionality of the Covert Road Act. The case was argued at Lansing on March 30, last, and the decision is contained in the Northwestern Reporter for May 6, which just has arrived in this city. Judge Lamb, who is known among his associates on the bench as one of the hardest working and most conscientious jurists in the state, is frequently assigned to important cases by the presiding circuit judge of the state. Probably no other circuit judge in the state gets in as many weeks of work outside his own circuit as does Judge Lamb of Cadillac and yet the dockets in all his own counties are kept as clear as possible. In Detroit, particularly, Judge Lamb sits frequently, and the busy Wayne County circuit is a test, many upstate judges failing to stand the pace there. During the recent illness of Judge Tucker of Macomb County, the Cadillac jurist was at Mt. Clemens often and he has sat in Pontiac quite frequently since the illness of the late Judge Rockwell. Recently Judge Lamb was called to Grand Rapids to handle the case brought by Mayor Mundy of Bay City against Judge McDonald of Kent County, in which the attorney general's department won its motion for dismissal which decision, however, has been appealed. Judge Lamb now, by a coincidence is sitting in Pontiac, the home of the author of the Covert act, and the bench from which the decision in question was given. In his decision Judge Lamb held that the Covert Road Act, one of the important pieces of Michigan legislation which never before had been put to the test of the courts, was constitutional and workable. He issued a decree dismissing the complaint and in his opinion exhaustively went into the many points of law involved in the case, which somewhat paralleled the state drain law providing assessment districts for sewer improvement as the Covert act does for road improvements.
May 13, 1971
A schematic drawing of a proposed lakeshore development project will be presented for study to the Cadillac City Commission by the Cadillac Community-School Recreation Advisory Board. The board unanimously agreed to present the drawing as a long-range project for study by the commission and recommended the land be dedicated for recreational purposes. The proposed lakeshore development would be constructed on the north and east shores of Lake Cadillac. A family picnic area, included on the plan, would take precedence over all other areas of the plan, according to Robert Tobia, chairman of the board. Included on the plan are a lighted walk area to extend around the north and east shores of the lake, a concert stadium to seat about 400 people, a family picnic area, fishing area and parking facilities. A large majority of funding for the project is hoped to come from state and federal agencies, according to Douglas Lape, director. Lape stressed this was a long range plan and probably would not be completed for a few years.
May 13, 1996
A public meeting laid bare strong feelings against public nudity. Pat and Janis Bell of Mesick appeared before the Wexford County Zoning Board of Appeals Monday, appealing the county planning commission's earlier denial of a proposed nudist camp near Mesick. The ZBA followed the planners' lead and unanimously denied the Bells' proposal. The issue now appears bound for Wexford County Circuit Court. The ZBA also denied an effort by the Bells to have the board consider a revised site plan that addressed planners' concerns — insufficient parking and too many campsites on the parcel. Board member Lois Paog told the Bells the ZBA could only review the decision of the planners based on the original plan, not a revised one. Board chair Chuck Swanberg tried to keep public comment from the 60 people that packed the county circuit courtroom on the Bells' proposal to zoning — not moral — concerns surrounding the proposed camp. He wasn't totally successful. "Morality is a very important issue here. The word of God says this is wicked," said Tim Salenski, of the Bible Believers Fellowship Church in Mesick. "We are totally against it and so is the word of God." In voting to deny the Bells' appeal, ZBA member Tom Taylor cited the vagueness of Bells' original plan, and what he thought a nudist camp might do to the area. "The plans are too ambiguous and too open-ended," said Taylor. "I also agree with the morality of the people in the audience. I think it would harm the area — we would be doing harm by approving this." The Bells said their camp should be approved or disapproved based on law, not morals. Also, they said, many in the area don't understand what nudism is all about. "Nudists are not perverts," said Pat Bell. "People just don't want to learn." "People think that this is not the way it should be, they believe that it is not Biblical," said Pat's wife Janis. "I want to go on record as saying I am a Christian, and what we are doing is not wrong. We've been to lots of nudist resorts and campgrounds. I see what's happened. We were honest with our neighbors. We did not try to sneak the campground in, and created a psychobabble that does not sound like it is going to quit. They are here because they feel they can sway the board, and maybe they have."
