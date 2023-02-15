Today in history: Area businesses lose billboards

Feb. 15, 1933
Several cases of German measles the past week in Cadillac and a few cases of scarlet fever have brought a warning from Dr. S.C. Moore, county health commissioner, in which he explains the symptoms. The German measles cases came from every school in the city and indicate a very wide spread of the disease, he says, and there have been a few cases of scarlet fever for several months which makes a very serious complication on account of the similarity of the two diseases, especially if a child happens to have a cold or flu when coming down with German measles. If this happens, the child can have more fever, sore throat, etc. than if they have scarlet fever, he states. “There also have been a number of pre-school cases of this kind of measles, proving conclusively that the schools are not the only source,” said Dr. Moore. “The school is but one institution, and should be the safest place for a child to be. It is only by daily vigilance that an epidemic can be prevented. The numerous cases of last week show contacts of two weeks previous, indicating that some case or cases have been attending some public service while still in the contagious stage of this disease. German measles are less severe than red measles. The cough is not so severe and may not be present at all. The eyes are not so red and sensitive to the light. The fever is not so evident and skin not so hot. The rash is much finer, does not have so much of a bran flake appearance. There is usually some rash on the face and around the ears, which is not usually the case if it is scarlet fever. The more severe cases are apt to vomit and have more or less fever for the first 24 to 48 hours. Some cases are so mild that these symptoms are not present. Another very characteristic symptom is the enlargement of the glands on both sides of the neck, mostly toward the back of the neck.”
Feb. 15, 1973
As more and more billboards disappear from Michigan highways, more and more motel, resort and service station owners worry about the future of their businesses. Will inability to advertise along roadways close them down? Or will some miracle direct traffic to their establishments? When speaking with Northern Michigan business promoters and businessmen, the consensus seems to be that Public Act 106, the restrictive outdoor advertising act of 1972 which will remove 20,000 roadside signs in Michigan, does more harm than good. Robert Jones, manager of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce said, “Not enough information on the proposal got out so that business could make alternative plans for advertising. I think we might possibly end up with public signing of freeways, and eventually designated areas for advertising food, lodging, etc. “It’s definitely going to affect business,” he added. David Cole, president of Cadillac West Association, said, “It will hurt about 95 per cent of our members; those who get most of their business from tourists from areas other than Northern Michigan. We agree with the ecology standpoint of the law, but it is definitely causing problems for some of our members.”
Feb. 15, 1998
There’s a group in Chicago hoping it snows heavily here this weekend. Seventeen Chicago teenagers are heading north to snowmobile Sunday and Monday. The kids are from Mercy Homes, described by trip organizer Gary Lela as “just like Boys’ Town.” Lela said many of Mercy’s 90 residents come from broken homes or have parents who are drug addicts. “These are families with major problems,” said Lela, who doesn’t work for Mercy but is a frequent financial contributor. “And it’s the kids who are the ones who suffer. It’s just brutal, some of their stories.” For most of the kids, if not all, Sunday will be their first time on snowmobiles. “They are all just so excited,” Lela said. “We had a safety program on Sunday and ran through hand signals and the basics of snowmobiling.” The trip is the end reward for good grades and community service, Lela said.
