Sept. 25, 1920
T.E. Trombla, of Detroit, inspector for the Bureau of Explosives, is in this city on his periodic tour of inspection of shipments and usage of explosives. Mr. Trombla is in the employ of the Federal bureau which also has jurisdiction over the Dominion of Canada in regulating the use and transportation of explosives. Speaking of the recent explosion that devastated the Morgan banking house on Wall Street in New York, Mr. Trombla said he was convinced the explosion was not caused by TNT, as that explosive, while one of the most powerful known, will not detonate with the concussion of a shock such as would be produced by an automobile collision. He said TNT would require a bomb explosion or time fuse to cause it to explode. The duty of the inspector is to investigate factories manufacturing fulminating powders, chemical mixtures and explosives formulas and to inspect railroad and express shipments, store houses and warehouses wherein quantities of dynamite or powder are stored and he also prescribes safety rules for the handling of blasting powders.
Sept. 25, 1970
Mailed warnings to county clerks from the American Independent Party has had no effect in keeping the names of three AIP candidates on the November ballot. County clerks in Wexford, Osceola and Missaukee counties said they each received a letter telling them that removing the names from the ballot could result in their “becoming personally liable for such actions‘ and subject to penal ties provided in state statues. Attached to the letters was a Ku Klux Klan schedule of fall events in Michigan. Missaukee County Clerk Don Molitor and Wexford County Clerk Harold Lund said they will remove the names from the ballot, and Osceola County Clerk Carl Wyman said the names had already been removed and that he had printers proofs of the ballots with the names taken off. Wyman seemed to express the reasoning of the three county clerks: “I follow orders of the Michigan Director of Elections, not of the American Independent Party,‘ he said. Attorney General Frank J. Kelly ruled Friday that AIP nominees for attorney general and the Michigan Supreme Court should be stricken from the ballot because they are not legally qualified to hold office. Spokesmen for the AIP said Wednesday they would file suit in federal court to keep the names on the ballot. The party, in its August convention, nominated Howell sign-painter James Freed and Detroit attorney Royal Rood for the Supreme Court. Freed is a sign-painter and Kelley said he does not fit the requirement that judges on the court be “licensed to practice law in this state.‘ Rood is 75 years old, five years older than the maximum allowed to run for the court. The party also nominated Roseville realtor Eugene May for attorney general. Kelley said that while there is no specific law on the subject, the constitution requires a candidate to engage in legal activities and a layman could not do this.
Sept. 25, 1995
The fourth time wasn’t the charm for a Mesick building bond proposal. Voters turned down a request for a new high school 56% to 44%. There were 449 yes-votes to 569 no-votes. “I and the school board are very disappointed. We felt this was a plan that parents asked for and it lost by 120 votes,‘ Superintendent George Hubbard said. “I think the feeling is that we didn’t get as good of a parent voter turnout.‘ The request was for $5.6 million to provide about 20 teaching stations, a library, cafeteria and improved technology. The $5.6 million would have been paid over 20 years with an estimated 4.8 mills increased to property taxes. Residents now pay 1.5 mills a year of existing debt. “I foresee another election of some type, but I don’t know when that will be,‘ Hubbard said. “We will go back to the drawing board and see what the community wants us to do. It appears right now that they don’t want a new building. But we can’t just give up on the children,‘ Hubbard said. One option that the school board will be looking at is adding to the five portable classrooms that the district already has, according to Hubbard. But Hubbard doesn’t expect that the school board will consider adding to the district’s current facilities.
