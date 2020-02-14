Feb. 14, 1970
Deviating briefly from a prepared outline, Gov. William Milliken Friday night told a Cadillac audience he had not yet made his decision on his candidacy for governor this fall and that Mrs. George Romney would be a possible GOP consensus candidate for the Senate. Gov. Milliken, speaking to about 200 area people who attended a Lincoln Day Dinner in the National Guard Armory, said he had met with Mr. and Mrs. Romney earlier in the day in Chicago to get their decisions. Romney said he would not be a candidate. The governor was charged with the responsibility of contacting about 25 people whose names were submitted as possible candidates to oppose Sen. Philip Hart for the U.S. Senate when the Republican State Central Committee met earlier this month. He said Rep. Guy VanderJagt had not yet returned his answer and, as of Friday night, it was not known whether the Cadillac representative planned to be a candidate or not. VanderJagt’s name was one of the original 25.
Feb. 14, 1995
A Cadillac sixth grader proved the educational value of the internet to Joy Hogg. The boy wanted to find out more about a certain type of frog that only lives in the Brazilian rain forest, and knew that Hogg had access to a world of information through her computer. Hogg showed him how to dial up lists of information sources with her computer’s modem and a regular telephone line. One was an entire “menu‘ of frog-related items on the internet computer network. “It had everything from Kermit the Frog to serious scientific papers about frogs,‘ Hogg said. “It was great fun.‘ Hogg said that when students become interested in learning about computers, they can become more interested in learning other things, too. That interest translates into better learning, she discovered while teaching students computer skills at St. Ann School in Cadillac. But there’s plenty for adults on the internet, too. For instance, Hogg uses it to check in with spinners and weavers all over the state, keeping track of craft swaps, round robins and interested meetings involving her hobby. She checks her “e-mail‘ (electronic “mail‘ to her computer) daily, to see if there are any new messages from them or anyone else.
