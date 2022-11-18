Today in history: area deer harvest similar to last year

Nov. 18, 1922
Wexford County has the lightest delinquent tax collection of any county they have audited so far, say the team of auditors now working at the court house on this county’s books. George Smedley and George Moulton are the two auditors here from the attorney general’s department, coming from Isabelle County to Cadillac. They say that under the uniform county system plan Mr. Fuller expects to have each county’s books audited once a year. The audit takes from two to four weeks, depending on the amount of business transacted and the condition the books are in. Roads and drains make more business. The auditors travel in “gangs” of two, four pair being out at the present time.
Nov. 18, 1972
Long distance calls set an all time high for Michigan Bell Telephone Co. in Cadillac last week, company officials confirmed today. The peak was reached Friday when 10,925 calls were listed compared to 7,855 the previous year. Hunting season in Northern Michigan usually causes and increase in calls, Davis said, but this year’s figures top those of the same dates in 1971. Tuesday, the day before the season opened, there were 9,750 calls this year and 5,122 on Nov. 14, 1971. Wednesday, there were 9,400 calls and 5,591 a year ago; Thursday, the report indicated 10,638 calls compared to 8,443 a year ago. Davis said all switchboards are covered during peak periods and some extra help is called in to help during a slack period. Once direct dialing is in effect, the situation should be somewhat relieved, he added.
Nov. 18, 1997
The opening few days of the 1997 firearm deer season have resulted in a harvest about the same as last year in the greater Cadillac area. “We had 70 (Tuesday), which was ahead of last year’s harvest at this date,” said Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Bob Humphries. “On opening day we were 16 ahead of last year, and the second day we were 20 behind. We’re running about the same as last year.” Humphries said that relatively mild conditions have allowed hunters to stay longer in the field. “It’s not been as warm as it was last year, and with the cooler weather, getting deer to the processors isn’t as big an issue,” he said. “People aren’t breaking camp as quickly, and many are just breaking camp now after staying the extra day or two.” The DNR estimates 750,000 hunters statewide will test their luck and skill during the firearm season, which ends Nov. 30. They are expected to kill about 290,000 deer.
