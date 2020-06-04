June 4, 1970
Delvin R. Weiland, equipment engineer at the Department of Natural Resources forest fire experiment station near Roscommon, has been named district fire supervisor at Cadillac to replace the vacancy created by the death of Chester "Chet" VanWieren May 21. The DNR said the appointment would take effect Monday. In another appointment to fill vacancies created by the deaths of the four DNR personnel in a plane crash, Brian Ainslie, Forest Fire Division executive, was named regional fire supervisor for the Lower Peninsula, replacing Robert Gouin. Weiland has been with the DNR since January, 1961, serving as an equipment engineer and playing an instrumental role in designing forest fire equipment and conducting fire behavior studies at the experiment station. Prior to joining the department, he was a mechanical engineer designer for a major automobile company. Weiland holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University where he was graduated in 1955.
June 4, 1995
An area native has snowboarding talent of (hopefully) Olympic proportions. Cammy Potter, 26, who grew up on the slopes of Caberfae with her ski resort general managing mom Carol, did not see her talent peak there. She moved to Park City, Utah at age 13 to ski race, eventually shifted to the snowboard, and now has been named to the U.S. Snowboard Team. While Potter's eyes are daily pointed to the sky, the crowd to the left, some trees over to the right and maybe a camera crew back up the slope, her focus remains on the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan. "I'm really stoked about the Olympics," said Potter. "When I was a little kid I thought about how cool it would be on the Olympic team. I still have a lot to learn, and must work hard to stay on the team to have a chance at the Olympics." Potter earned her spot on the U.S. Snowboard Team by excelling in the international amateur snowboard tour last season, earning a first, two seconds and two thirds. "The really cool thing about being on the tour is where we go," she said. "Last year we went to France and Italy, and this year we are going to Japan, New Zealand, South America and back to Europe. Wherever there is snow we go." Potter has resisted turning professional, she said, because of the financial incentives of staying amateur. "I couldn't afford to fly to Europe and stay in the hotels we do with the prize money I might make as a professional," she said. "The money I make now goes to the team and the team, and its sponsors, pay for everything." She is also personally sponsored, she said, by a board maker, snowboard shops and a "super cool" snowboard clothing maker.
