Aug. 25, 1921
The latest pamphlet issued by the state board of health stresses the dangers of typhoid fever above all other diseases, especially in summer resorts and places where many transient visitors live in temporary quarters without the modern sanitary conveniences. “All vacationists should receive typhoid vaccine before leaving for summer vacations,” says the bulletin, which describes the serum as follows: “The vaccine is a solution of dead bacilli and in it should be included typhoid bacilli, together with both alpha and beta para-typhoid organisms. Three doses are required, each given at weekly intervals. The immunity lasts for at least two or three years and may last much longer. The United States Army gives only two series of injections, the first at the time of first enlistment, and the second at the time of the first re-enlistment, three years later.” Belief in the theory of immunization is a sign of intelligent progressiveness, said one local doctor. “It means that the person taking the treatment are willing to undergo a slight discomfort for the safety of themselves, their families and the community. Those who are afraid of the treatment or who do not believe in its efficacy are not abreast of the times.” It is reported that all but one of the members of a family on Marble Street are ill with fever and that this family has not been using milk from any local distributor but for several weeks had been using condensed milk as it was considered less dangerous. This family is also said to be an ardent advocate of sanitation and are following all the rules laid down by the state health authorities. Dr. D. Ralston, health officer, is working every day in his efforts to locate the source of the present contagion. He has taken blood tests and other tests of many of the local milk handlers to determine if there are any so-called “carriers” of the disease among these men or their families. He states that in all his years of practice he has never seen so baffling a situation as that which now confronts him. He says the danger may have come from some well and advises all persons to boil their drinking water. “We may get negative tests from a well for half a dozen times,” says Dr. Ralston, “and the very next time discover the well to be polluted.” The state department in making a report on the sewage disposal plant here says: “The septic tanks at Cadillac are too small and are hard to operate. The horizontal filters were constructed but are absolutely worthless. This plant can never be operated in a satisfactory manner although efforts are being made to get as good results as possible.”Aug. 25, 1971
Plans are to be secured by the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate Board of Education for a “temporary” building to house vocational education classes, based on action taken Tuesday night during a special board meeting. An architect or engineer is to be contracted to draw plans for a pole type and a steel structure building to be used as temporary quarters for vocational classes until a permanent building is completed, expected in the fall of 1973. Board members Tuesday night heard representatives of two contracting firms discuss possible costs and specifications of the building. After plans are drawn, bids are to be taken and considered for the project. Selection of one of the two types of buildings will be determined when the bids are opened, board members indicated. It was pointed out that, while initial purpose of the building is for classroom use until the permanent facility is ready, eventually it could serve as a storage and work area with a future possibility of again being for class areas if the need arises.
Aug. 25, 1996
Action by President Clinton to crack down on the tobacco industry is long overdue, says the local coordinator of the Tobacco Reduction Coalition. “I’m thrilled about any kind of restrictions on tobacco,” said Linda DeMarchis. “The tobacco industry has gotten away with this for far too long.” On Friday Clinton declared nicotine an addictive drug and imposed limits on tobacco use by minors. Clinton’s actions endorsed the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed regulations, thus giving the agency the authority to control its sale and distribution. “Anything we can do to minimize smoking or ways to avoid breathing other people’s smoke, I’m all for,” DeMarchis said. “I have some concerns about how it will be enforced, but if it can be worked out, great.” DeMarchis coordinates the Wexford-Missaukee Tobacco Reduction Coalition, one of about 50 such organizations statewide. Their efforts have targeted smoking and making restaurants and businesses smoke-free. Those efforts have been fairly successful: about 30 restaurants and more than 100 businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties have implemented smoke-free policies, DeMarchis said. This year the local coalition will join a statewide effort to rescind a 1993 state amendment that prevents local ordinances from prohibiting tobacco sales. “Our big focus this year will be on laws and ordinances,” DeMarchis said. “Trying education by itself isn’t enough. By making tobacco products more difficult to get and cutting down on places you can smoke, smokers are more likely to quit.” Urging legislators to take up the effort is part of the coalitions’ plans, DeMarchis said. “We have to rescind the amendment first, but we would like to pass a local ordinance,” she said. “That would give communities some kind of voice in controlling tobacco.”
