March 9, 1931
After blowing incessantly for more than 60 hours the wind abated early today bringing an end to the blizzard that had raged over the weekend. The sun appeared a dazzling brightness against the whiteness of the new snow that fell during the storm. Drifts in many parts of the city are said to be higher than in 20 years. In lots of places the snow is banked to second story windows and over the tops of small trees. Many houses in exposed locations are in saucers with snowbanks on all sides as the wind swirled the snow about and packed it in peculiar formations. With the wind quieted the work of digging out got under way. Householders wielded shovels to tunnel between their homes and the sidewalks. The city plows made a valiant effort to clear walks this morning, but in most cases the snow was so deep the plows merely scraped the top off. Stronger equipment will be used when there is no danger of re-drifting. One of the effects of the storm will be greatly beneficial. It will mean an additional thousands of tons of moisture spread over the land, replenishing springs, streams and lakes. The fertilizing effect of snow is also well recognized. Stranded motor cars were in evidence all over the city this morning, motorists having no choice but to leave their cars in the first impassible drift encountered and walk to their destinations. Some of these abandoned cars were completely covered over with snow this morning. Snowfall during the storm was 12 inches up to 7 a.m. Monday when the reading was taken at the pumping station of the Consumers Power Co. Considerable snow fell during the night and this morning.
March 9, 1971
Construction of a new eight-classroom wing on Cadillac High School could range in cost from the low base bid of $98,787 to $105,677 with the alternates. Bids for the project were opened Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education and the apparent low base bid of Peter Schierbeek Construction Co. of McBain was accepted. Alternates to the base bid provide for substituting a steel entrance for an aluminum one, using carpeting instead of vinyl asbestos tile in the classrooms, providing utility cabinets in the classrooms, relieving the general contractor of painting with school crews to do the work and the brand name of the unit ventilator to be installed. If all Schierbeek's alternate costs were accepted, the top cost price would be $105,677. Supt. William D. Smith said there is nearly $79,000 on hand, remaining from insurance payments for the burned wing, and about $23,000 yet to be paid to the school district by the insurance company for an estimated total of $101,000 toward the cost of the new construction. He added that additional costs could come from the general fund if necessary. Schierbeek's bid and alternates will be reviewed and selections made in an effort to remain within this budget. Schierbeek was one of six bidders. Schierbeek actually stipulated the most realistic starting date of the six. He said he would start work "when weather permits." Other bidders would start in 10 to 30 days. Schierbeek also promised completion within 90 days after starting.
March 9, 1996
Pat Buchanan may be just a little too conservative for area Republicans. Bob Dole seems to be getting the nod from area Republicans in Michigan's March 19 primary. Dole regained his front runner status after sweeping to victory in eight primaries Tuesday. Tuesday's primary caused former Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander and Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar to pull out following their poor performances along the East Coast and in Georgia. Phil Gramm had already pulled out of the race for the Republican bid. "My preference has already dropped out," said John Nelson of the Wexford County Republican Party. "I think Dole is going to get it. I think, probably, he is the best remaining choice. He certainly has the experience." Charlie Hyde, chairman of the Wexford Republican Party, said Dole has received a lot of endorsements, but Pat Buchanan also has a strong following and Steve Forbes has a lot of money. "But if you watch the other states it is tough for Buchanan to get much over 30-35 percent of the vote," Hyde said. Who state Republicans support and who receives the most votes in the Michigan primary may be two different candidates, Hyde said. "I think one of the problems is the crossover vote," he said. "There is definitely going to be some because we have an open primary. The vote may not be what Republicans really think." Buchanan is expected to be Dole's biggest challenger in Michigan, according to Republicans, but his views may not match what most northern Michigan Republicans believe. "I think Buchanan is too outside the loop to be as effective as Dole," Nelson said. "I think Buchanan is seen as more extreme," said Carolyn Curtin, who is chairman of the Osceola County Republican Party and chair of Dole Campaign in the county. "And while a lot of us agree with Buchanan and his family values I don't think we want to go back on world trade where we were a few years ago."
