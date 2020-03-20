March 20, 1920
The Michigan Trust Company of Grand Rapids was appointed receiver for the banking firm of Olney, Williams and Co., whose banks at Copemish and Mesick were voluntarily closed a week ago Friday. This appointment was made at Manistee upon the application of Charles M. Olney, one of the co-partners, being a friendly action against his associates for the purpose of bringing matters to a head. The Trust company immediately filed its acceptance and qualified by giving bonds in the sum of $50,000. The petition discloses that it is possible to continue the business on a profitable basis, in view of which the receiver will at once proceed to liquidate the properties and close up the affairs of the two banks.
March 20, 1970
A possibility of establishing a minimum security detention center at the former Hoxey Job Corps Center is to be discussed further with area residents at a meeting tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hoxeyville Township Hall. Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce officials said a representative of the Michigan Department of Corrections is to attend the session to explain procedures and answer questions.
March 20, 1995
When teachers miss a day of school, there's a good chance their substitutes may be their own colleagues. A shortage of substitute teachers has left full-time faculty picking up the slack. When there aren't enough substitute teachers to go around, teachers are often required to use their prep hours to fill in. In some instances, principals step in to teach classes, said Stephanie Stoll, assistant to Steve Alguire, director of general education for the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. Stoll said that schools in the ISD's outlying areas have a particular problem getting substitutes when their teachers are ill or at conference. There are 60 substitute teachers registered for the seven schools within the ISD. Other substitutes are registered with individual schools. Alguire said there are mainly two reasons for the shortage. "Many substitute teachers are hired as permanent teachers to fill vacancies as they open," Alguire said. "For some individuals, part-time employment as a substitute teacher works out fine, but others need more stable work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.