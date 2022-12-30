Today in history: area set for 10,000 visitors

Dec. 30, 1922
Mrs. Fred Mohler, living six miles east of Mesick, who was made dangerously ill when she ate biscuits made with arsenic mistaken for baking powder, probably will recover, her physician stated today. Two children of Mr. and Mrs. Mohler, Nelvina, 14, and Marion, 10, died from the effects of the poison. The husband and father, having undergone a slight surgical operation, didn’t eat anything at the fatal meal and thus was not poisoned. The arsenic was bought as a tonic for stock. It was left in a paper bag on the pantry shelf and Mrs. Mohler, thinking it was baking powder, which it closely resembles, emptied the contents of the bag into a partly empty can of baking powder and used some of the mixture when she made biscuits for dinner on Tuesday. Dinner was served rather late as the children were not at school during the holiday period and it was about 3 p.m. when the meal was ready. The mother and four children eat the biscuits. They were all taken violently ill and at 10 p.m. the girl, Nelvina, died, the boy, Marion, expiring at 2 a.m., Friday. Two of the children recovered. The family lives on a farm in Antioch Township, six miles east of Mesick, in the same neighborhood of the shooting tragedy last Hallowe’en when Ray Judd killed Loretta Redman and shot Nellie White and then killed himself. There will be no inquest in the deaths of the two children, the fatal mistake being so obviously accidental.
Dec. 30, 1972
More than 10,000 skiers, snowmobilers and visitors are expected to converge on Cadillac this weekend, generally designated “the busiest weekend of the winter.” Every Cadillac motel and resort is filled to capacity, either by reservations or guests remaining after the Christmas weekend. The ski areas are bracing for record crowds. Other weekends throughout the year bring capacity crowds to many of these establishments; deer season, color tours, summer holidays. “But,” according to Mrs. Vernon McKinley who operates Olson’s Motel and Cottages with her husband, “we don’t always have this many reservations to assure we’ll be full.” She said some of the reservations had been made, “weeks in advance.” Many motels also reported they had near capacity crowds throughout the week, unusual during non-holiday periods. The New Year’s week is labeled the “busiest” by many motels and resorts. The typical visitor to Cadillac, according to Larry Zuback, owner of Pilgrim’s Village Motel and Cottages, is “a middle class family, usually here to ski or snowmobile.” Sporting couples run a close second. Most come from Southern Michigan, often Detroit, while others journey from Ohio and Indiana.
Dec. 30, 1997
Three men who robbed and terrorized an elderly couple last summer will spend many years in prison. Citing the severity of the crime, Wexford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Corwin separately sentenced the men beyond the state guidelines. All three had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of unarmed robbery. “The facts of this case are particularly egregious,” said Corwin. “This was a contemptible and cowardly crime. Society will not put up with this type of violence.” Corwin noted state guidelines for minimum sentencing on unarmed robbery are five to 15 years. He also pointed out precedents that apply for departure from the guidelines. Wexford County Prosecutor William Fagerman cited “the premeditated nature of the crime and the extreme vulnerability of the victims” when calling for tough sentences. The men had pleaded guilty to breaking into a house on June 18, tying up and gagging the 81- and 91-year-old residents and ransacking the house in a search for valuables. Corwin said that one of the victims had been taunted and the victims had been threatened. “The outcome could have been much worse,” said Corwin. The victims had owned the home on 41 Road in Clam Lake Township for more than 50 years prior to the robbery. They have subsequently sold it.
