May 11, 1920
At the last meeting of the Board of Education, it was voted to tender contracts to the following teachers for Cadillac next year: Blanche Youngs, music; Agnes Smith, commercial; Natalia Wiedoeft, domestic science. Grade teachers: Fern Maxwell, Brigetta Shaffer, Blanche Adams, Julia Jossart, Claire Whalley, Olive Potrude, Edith Hackman, Helen Stevens and Mary Lange. Supt. McGee recommended that the rate of foreign tuition be increased. This matter was referred to the committee on course of study and finance with power to act. The 10 boilers of the Cadillac schools have been insured against accidents, it was reported. The question of purchasing next winter’s supply of coal was referred to the committee on grounds and buildings.
May 11, 1970
An armed man and a male companion held up the Clark gas station Sunday morning and escaped with an estimated $500, according to city police. Paul Silvers reported to Cadillac police that the two men entered the station at 901 S. Mitchell and took the money at gunpoint at 4:19 a.m. Sunday. City Police Chief Delbert Conrad told the Evening News today that a request from his department for a roadblock was refused by State Police at Lansing on the grounds that a description of the vehicle was not available. Conrad said the investigation was continuing.
May 11, 1995
First and second graders at McKinley Elementary School in Cadillac were thrilled to find that their new basketball hoop had been installed last week. The hoop and backboard had been installed on a heavy-duty pole, lowered to eight feet to account for their size and placed in their section of the school playground. On Monday, the youngsters arrived at school to find the setup broken. A larger person had apparently slam dunked a shot and destroyed their new pride and joy in the process. “They were crushed, to be honest with you,‘ said Principal Dennis Stratton. “It was something of their own, and they contributed to buying it. They had just one day of use Friday and they came back Monday and it was broken.‘ The students had earned the basketball hoop and backboard by collecting grocery receipts from area markets that return a percentage to the community. It was decided that a few students would write to Speak Out at the Cadillac Evening News, to let the community know how disappointed and angry the students were about the vandalism. Instead, every second grader in the school’s four classes wrote letters.
