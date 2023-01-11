Today in history: arrest of robbery suspects may have spared city of being 'shot up'

Jan. 11, 1933
Al Winnicki, in the Wexford County jail waiting for trial at the January term of court, was told by Sheriff C.H. Nixon of the life sentences received by the three men involved in the Kaleva bank robbery, one of whom, Mike Zeller, admitting that he helped rob the Harmon drugstore here. “Too bad they killed that man; that made it bad for them,” Winnicki told the sheriff. According to reports from White Cloud, where the prisoners were kept after their arrest, and from Manistee, where they were arraigned and sentenced, the Hoosier desperadoes were pals of Winnicki and had intended coming to Cadillac to release him from jail, if they had escaped from the Kaleva job. “We intended hanging out in the sticks until the chase died down, then going to Cadillac to spring Winnicki,” one of the trio is reported as telling a state trooper. Mike Zellers was quoted as saying the money from the bank robbery was to have been used to bail out Winnicki or to pay for a lawyer, but later reports from the gang are that they boasted they would get Winnicki out of jail in true wild western style, by coming into Cadillac, kidnapping Sheriff Nixon and after releasing Winnicki from jail, shoot their way out of town, if necessary. So, it may be that the arrest of the gang cheated Cadillac out of some real excitement and may have avoided serious trouble.
Jan. 11, 1973
City Streets Department crews have just about had the book thrown at them as far as weather goes this season. They no more than get streets cleared, piles hauled away or at least a hauling project started, and slippery conditions almost under control when a new onslaught of snow, sub-freezing temperatures and winds strike again. City Manager Donald Mason checked with Streets Superintendent Al Philo this morning and learned that 132 tones of salt and sand mixture plus 39 tons of salt have been spread on city streets so far this season. Temperature is a big factor in the effectiveness of salt to cure slippery conditions, Mason said. When the temperature drops to between 10 and 15 degrees and stays down there for long periods, salt just won’t do its job, he added. Traffic, blowing snow and new snow also complicate getting icy conditions under control. “If there were no snow for awhile, and if the temperatures went up to the 30s for three or four days and if it didn’t get too bitter cold at night, the ice would wear off the streets,” Mason said. But when it stays too cold for the ice to clear off and it refreezes hard during the night, slippery conditions prevail.
Jan. 11, 1998
Cadillac Mayor Ron Blanchard has given up on waiting for his ship to come in. Ron’s Beverage Dock closed Sunday evening for the final time. “There’ve been some awfully nice people here and I’ll miss them,” Blanchard said. The 62-year-old mayor/entrepreneur cited tough competition as the principal reason for the closing. “The days of the ‘Mom and Pops’ are gone,” he said. “In this day and age, gas stations have taken over. They have deep pockets, too. It’s just tough to compete with them.” Blanchard said he will continue working in the vending industry locally but that he will enjoy spending more time with family. Blanchard took over the store in January, 1983. The store was under other ownership for three prior years.
