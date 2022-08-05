Aug. 5, 1922
Striking railroad men gathered at the Cooperative Hotel on North Mitchell Street last evening and attempted to kidnap the strike breaker, who was a guest at the hotel, it was alleged today by the manager of the hotel. The manager defended his guest and told the strikers’ delegation that he would have the strike-breaker appear and address the crowd but that he would stand for no riot in his place of business. The crowd accepted the offer and the strike breaker came and explained his position, promising to quit work after he was told he was helping to prolong the strike. The guest left the hotel today, according to the manager. At the north yard last night an egg throwing contest was indulged in, one engineer getting hit in the face it is said. The engineer on the steam shovel quit today after working for two weeks.
Aug. 5, 1972
52 property owners on N. Lake Mitchell Drive of Selma Township crowded the Selma Township Hall Saturday evening in efforts to organize an association to deal with problems related to Lake Mitchell. In a drive spear-headed by Mrs. Clarence Stiff, the “surprising turn-out” of property owners elected three key committees. The issues to be discussed at future meetings include swimmer’s itch control, a proposed sewer, proper maintenance of access parks and roads, zoning ordinances, lake levels, taxes, the beautification of surrounding grounds, and lakeside signs of township access. Mrs. Stiff explained that she felt the association was necessary “because people need to know about their community. I feel if the residents are properly informed, they’ll take a more active part in this community. I talked to people who weren’t even aware that there is a monthly township meeting.”
Aug. 5, 1997
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality has authorized $600,000 to clean up Crooked Lake’s contamination. The Jennings’ site is the location of an abandoned lumber company which derived chemicals from wood products during the 1920s. The byproducts were disposed into pits 100 feet from Crooked Lake. Environmental quality analyst Brian Maturen said the DEQ has “spent time to find the extent of that material.” “We recently bid out the project to contractors,” Maturen said. “And we’re scheduled in September and October for the material to be excavated.” The “material,” a tar-like substance included in the lake sediment sampling, indicates benzene, metals and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons. In 1996, residential wells near the site were found contaminated with similar substances. After excavation, Maturen said the substance will run through a slow temperature thermal treatment and then be “put back.” “The generic phase equals a ‘soil burner,’” he said. Bob Kettner, bond coordinator at the DEQ, said they wanted to avoid just hauling the byproducts to a landfill. The site is fairly isolated, Kettner added. The project includes removing the tar pits and their contents and analyzing the feasibility of cleaning the lake bottom sediments. A similarly-contaminated site was recently slated for cleanup in Wexford County on Lake Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.