Oct. 20, 1920
Yeggs entered the Manton State Bank sometime last night and after blowing open the outer door of the vault and jamming the inner doors, left without having obtained any plunder. The attempted burglary occurred about midnight, according to two women who claimed they heard the muffled explosion. The entrance was not discovered until this morning when Cashier Fay Horton came to open the institution for the day's business. The burglars first broke into the blacksmith shop and obtained chisels, hammers, tongs and other tools and then attempted to force open a lavatory window in the rear of the bank. The window resisted the efforts at jimmying and the yeggs broke the glass. Once inside further progress was barred by the inner door of the lavatory. This door was forced open, the burglars breaking the bolts and locks. Next the attention of the marauders was directed to the outer door of the safe, which was blown off, the effects of the explosion denoting the use of nitro-glycerin, as the heavy door had been blown clear to the skylight. The combination was forced from the inner safe door and another charge exploded therein, but it served only to jam the cross-bolts and wedge the door even more tightly. Evidently the burglars became frightened or discouraged as they did not attempt to open the office safe. The front door of the bank had been forced similarly to the rear door, officers believing the yeggs opened that door as a means of egress in case of surprise. Officers went to the scene of the burglary this morning. Several clues were discovered which may lead to the identity of the burglars. The inner door of the vault was wedged so tightly that today it resisted all attempts to open. The bank officials had the lock drilled out but were unable then to slide the bolt holding the door in place. At a late hour today the door was still closed.
Oct. 20, 1970
A crash on M-115 Friday around 1 p.m. involving a car and semi tractor-trailer loaded with over 35,000 lbs. of frozen pies left traffic backed up about two miles for approximately 10 hours. State Police said a car driven by Arthur Parrish of Marion made a left turn at the corner of M-115 and Dillman Road directly in front of a truck owned by the Michigan Refrigeration Truck Co. and driven by Harold Fish of Detroit. Fish and Parrish were taken to Mercy Hospital where they were treated and released for lacerations received in the crash. On force of impact the trailer was thrown to the west side of M-115 and rolled over in a ditch. Police said it took wreckers from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. to get the trailer back on its wheels and during this length of time traffic was backed up for about two miles. Police said traffic was held up so wrecker personnel could get the trailer back on its wheels.
Oct. 20, 1995
As Cadillac takes in more donated cash for its canal improvement project, taxpayers will carry a smaller burden. And the donations keep pouring into Cadillac City Hall, manager Pete Stalker said. "Anything we raise is a reduction to the taxpayer," Stalker said. Donations for the $110,000 project have exceeded $6,500. Michigan Department of Commerce awarded the city a grant of $37,500 for the project. It's up to the city and its donors to come up with the rest. The project entails dredging more than 10,000 yards of soil from the canal and installing a 1,300-foot retaining wall and walkway. Construction began late last week and is expected to be completed in the spring. People wishing to donate money to the project can make checks payable to the city of Cadillac in care of the Cadillac Improvement Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.