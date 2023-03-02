Today in history: attendance at drug council shows residents' concern

March 2, 1933
Another shortage in accounts of former Richmond Township Treasurer Edwin H. Hammer, has been found. It was disclosed Wednesday that Hammer was short $341.77 to the county treasurer. Clarence Remenap, newly appointed treasurer, discovered that Hammer had issued receipts to several persons for taxes paid but had not credited the tax roll with the amounts. These were estimated at approximately $50. The bonding company was notified of the shortage late today. Hammer’s whereabouts is unknown since he disappeared in January.
March 2, 1973
Another high attendance drug council meeting was held Thursday night, showing proof-positive that the county’s residents are deeply concerned in taking action against drug abuse. Approximately 40 persons attended, including about 14 Smart Set youngsters. The group decided a name change was in order and the Reed City Drug Council will no longer exist, giving way to the title Osceola County Alcohol and Drug Council. This will open the program to a countywide basis and all smaller groups wishing to “plug-in” may do so. It was felt funding would be easier to obtain, programs could be expanded, and a coordination of activities would evolve. William Eisenmann and Lynn Wagner of Evart’s Drug Council attended, and expressed their feelings in the matters, saying they believed a county-wide organization would definitely be an asset. They refrained from “merging” their own group, feeling that move must be a majority-move and all their members should have a say in whether or not they remained “small.”
March 2, 1998
A brand-new battle line will be drawn today when Listen America’s March Against Drugs kicks off. George Corliss, Listen America director, said the drug-free campaign will be implemented over a two-month period. The campaign is highlighted by special motivational speakers and programs designed to reach Northern Michigan youth. “We want to speak to 100,000 young people in Northern Michigan by the end of April,” Corliss said. Three “Stay in School, Stay Off Drugs” rallies are planned, Corliss said. Popular basketball games will be incorporated into the activities. A cheerleading contest will provide winners with the opportunity to lead cheers for the games. The entire focus of the March Against Drugs is to reach as many youths as possible. “We want to have kids alcohol, tobacco and other-drugs free.” Corliss said. “Drugs are a symptom, not the problem. The kids are copying their parents and/or society.”
