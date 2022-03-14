March 14, 1922
The Cadillac Automobile Dealers association are going ahead with the plans for the second annual automobile show to be held in the MacDonald garage Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. Many of the dealers are planning on getting new cars for the show and should the roads between here and Reed City open up sufficiently to allow cars to drive through, the garage men would have more models to display. The plan of the dealers now is that their cars are sold as fast as they can get deliveries by freight and while that is excellent from a business standpoint, prospective purchasers have to watch their chance to see their favorite models before they are sold to someone else. “The best plan for the prospect,” said one dealer today, “is to get the literature on their favorite cars and after deciding what car they want to place their order at once, specifying delivery when desired. That gives the dealer a chance to place the order with the factory when wanted and will prevent many disappointed customers as the factories all report sales being made so rapidly that their output is spoken for several weeks ahead. With the winter breaking up in Northern Michigan, demands on the factories will be even greater and there is liable to be congestion in the early summer that will prevent deliveries.” Prices on most cars have been cut as low as possible in anticipation of a huge business this year and prospects can do much to keep the prices from rising by placing their orders now, even if delivery is delayed. Cadillac dealers have not stocked heavily on cars as they have been keeping their capital to handle the necessary trade-ins of used cars. A dealer who stocks up on a number of new cars obviously cannot handle a trade-in to the best advantage of the patron and himself. Therefore low stocks mean better deals for the customers.
March 14, 1972
Larry Roose, chairman of the new Pine River Area Drug Council stated the objectives to members at their second meeting Wednesday evening. “First, we must make people aware of the drug problem and educate them on drug abuse,” he said. Second, they will find methods of helping those already addicted and third, to combat drugs in the area. Ron Brissette, deputy sheriff of Osceola County, showed slides of drugs and how an addict is affected by them. He also displayed cases of actual drugs and paraphernalia used such as needles, “hash” pipes, spoons and matches that have been confiscated in Osceola County.
March 14, 1997
You have to spend it to win it. Lotto fever struck some area residents — and at lease one hopeful who forked over $100 for tickets in today’s Michigan Lotto drawing. With the jackpot up to a fat $28 million, sales are picking up. “I’ve had a lot more people (Tuesday) than Monday,” said Linda Schneider, assistant manager of Cadillac NewsCenter. “But I expect (today) to be an even busier day.” Schneider said Monday’s largest multiple ticket purchase was $40. On Tuesday, the big spenders came out. “I had $100 go through Tuesday,” she said. Jerrie Storm, customer service manager at Glen’s Market in Cadillac, said sales were “just about normal” despite the large jackpot.
