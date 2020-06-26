June 26, 1970
"Calm before the storm" may well describe the new baby situation in the Cadillac area. This month has been an unusually slow one for new babies with only 24 births reported from Mercy Hospital as compared to a fairly steady average of 45 per month January through May. But obstetrics personnel will likely make up for their "leisure time" this month with next month's anticipated "baby boom." A spot check with local physicians Friday showed upward of 90 babies "scheduled" for delivery in July, most of whom should be born in Mercy Hospital. July is not generally a heavy month for births at Mercy Hospital, according to birth records kept by the Evening News. 32 babies were born in July, 1968, and 40 in July, 1969. Hospital officials declined to comment on the situation, claiming that such figures (statistics, that is) on anticipated births were too confidential to be released to the public.
June 26, 1995
The lack of rain may have parched area crops but it made for healthy attendance at the Marion Fair last week. Marion Fair organizers generally expect one day of very low attendance because of rain, said Dean Smallegan, fair organizer. This year the hot weather kept some people away but the absence of rain made up for it. "Every night we had great attendance once it cooled down," he said. "Despite the heat, attendance was up on almost every event." At least 1,500 people went to the figure eight demolition derby Saturday night while an estimated 1,200 people attended tractor pulls and Jet SetDesert Storm and Fire Breathing Car Meltdown exhibition. Friday night attendance is up remarkably from last year's Friday night event, which pulled in only about 200 people because of rain. Carnival rides were also open each day. "We're extremely pleased with the whole thing and we appreciate the help from the community," he said. "We got great support from the community not only in attendance but also from the help they gave us running booths and volunteering." The big gable for fair finances was the Tim McGraw and Little Texas concert. Totals are not tallied, but Smallegan estimates that the fair broke even with the concert. About 5,000 people attended the Thursday night concert. "It was a major undertaking and we had a great show from performers," Smallegan said. "Ticket sales were about what the fair board was shooting for and we're pretty happy."
