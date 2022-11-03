Today in history: bacon fat is needed for the school soup

Nov. 3, 1932
A little bacon fat to flavor the particular kind of soup served Fridays to the school children is being asked by Mrs. R.J. Teeter, chairman of the hot soup project, who made an appeal this morning that those housewives who had a surplus of bacon fat on their pantry shelves get in touch with either Mrs. Charles Bishop, Mrs. A.W. Magnusson or take it to the Franklin school. It is to be explained that those who have already been solicited by the Welfare Union authorities for bacon fat should not consider themselves included in this appeal, however, only those who have no better use of this product donating it to this cause.
Nov. 3, 1972
During its recent annual convention in Grand Rapids, the Michigan School Boards Association voted 4-1 against supporting Proposal C on the state ballot in Tuesday’s General Election, it was reported here today. The negative majority was polled in a roll call vote of the membership. Proposal C would ban a property tax for general school operation purposes; limit the property tax to allocated amounts for county, township and school purposes to 26 mills; and require the legislature to establish a tax program for raising and distributing funds to schools.
Nov. 3, 1997
The Manton city commission has removed two proposed ordinances from tomorrow’s ballot after consulting with a legal expert who said they would violate the charter. The first stipulated the job description and qualifications for the position of Manton city administrator. The second described the job and qualifications of the chief of the Manton police department. The ordinances had come before the commission following a citizen-based signature drive. As stipulated by city charter, if enough city voters sign petitions, an ordinance can be placed before the city commission. Once before the commission, the charter requires the commission to adopt proposed ordinances or place them on the ballot for voters to consider. Commission members had initially expressed concerns about certain parts of the proposed ordinances, fearing they were not consistent with the city charter. At the special meeting last week, their fears became reality. City attorney Kent Gerberding of Traverse City said after evaluating the two ordinances for consistency with the city charter, he was recommending the commission remove them from the ballot. “The contents of the proposed ordinances directly violate the mandates of the city charter,” Gerberding said. “The charter says you are only to consider a candidate’s fitness and ability.”
