May 24, 1921
Donald Wooley, 8 years old, arrested by local police Friday night, is a confessed member of the gang of juvenile outlaws who have kept the police blotter black with complaints for the past several days. Don was found sleeping in a barn back of his father’s home and now is musing over his acts at the detention home on Cottage Street while the police are seeking Lyle McClain, 10, and Roy McClain, about 12 years old, the other adventurers. Don will face a larceny charge in court Monday and probably will be sent to an institution as the parents of the three boys say they can do nothing with them. Guy Wooley is the father of the captive, whose mother is dead. Mr. and Mrs. George McClain, also of West Division, are the parents of the other lads. Nearly half a hundred separate offenses have been committed recently by the lads, all the way from skipping school and stealing to the more serious charges of breaking and entering buildings and forcing seals on freight cars. Yesterday the lads stole a launch. They threw the canvas in the lake, cut the tiller rope and put paint in the engine. The same gang also stole a rowboat. They broke open another boat house Sunday and stole a pair of oars, a hand saw and some tools. Windows of the Cass School were picked by the outfit last night, this job leading to their downfall as bold, bad boys because the janitor recognized them. Last week, police say, Lyle and Donald stole a 55 bicycle from Haynes Bros., shed which they tried to sell for $5. The same pair broke four seals on Ann Arbor freight cars and stole a round of cheese. Tobacco, candy and a pipe were taken from a drug store. The three boys made a haul of fishing tackle from a boat house about two weeks ago. They obtained a quantity of tools when they broke in Cummer and Diggins mill. Lyle is accused also of breaking in the Harristown Supply House about two weeks ago when several articles were taken.
May 24, 1971
Members of the Cadillac City Commission and Haring Township Board met Monday evening at the home of William Fitt in Meauwataka for an informal meeting. The three-hour session gave the officials opportunity to discuss many points of mutual interest and concern for the city and township, officials said. Discussion covered all aspects of development in the Cadillac area, including the proposed shopping center on N. Mitchell Street in Haring Township, they added. The result was a better understanding of the problems facing each governmental unit in that particular subject, said some of the officials. Two heretofore unconsidered possibilities will be explored and reported on, said Fitt. He added that all agreed that the meeting was beneficial and may lead to better understanding and that similar sessions may be held in the future to exchange thoughts. The meeting was attended by five Haring officials and four Cadillac officials. Discussion also included annexation, industrial development and other problems, said Don Mason, Cadillac city manager. He also said meetings of the same nature were a possibility in the future. Previously there had been some disagreement between the two governmental agencies in which a dump was wanted in Haring Township by the city.
May 24, 1996
The few voters who did turn out overwhelmingly approved renewals of Wexford County road patrol and animal control millages. The road patrol millage passed 1,411-836 or 63% yes to 37% no. Voters passed the animal control millage by an even wider margin. The animal control millage passed 1,431-637, or 69% yes to 31% no. A dismal 11.7% of registered county voters journeyed to the polls. Sheriff Gary Finstrom was understandably pleased with the outcome of the election. “Obviously, we are extremely pleased with the support of the residents of the county, and look forward to continuing to serve them to the best of our ability,‘ Sid Finstrom. “We take this as a vote of confidence. However, we must continue to improve ourselves and the level of service to the county.‘ Finstrom added that he felt the support of other county police officials helped in the road patrol passage. “I am sure that the successful passage of the millage is also due to the continued support of the other local law enforcement agencies, as we work together in our common goals,‘ he said. “I would like to personally thank them.‘ The road patrol millage passed in each of the county’s 23 voting precincts except four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.