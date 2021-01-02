Jan. 2, 1971
A leaking radiator, paint chips and the efforts of officers Ted Platz and Robert Pontius of the Cadillac Police Department resulted in charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Farrar Street when Kenneth Pierson of Traverse City reported that his parked car had been struck by a hit-and-run driver. Officers arrived at the scene and took samples of paint and other evidence and then started tracking leaking coolant from what they suspected was the car involved in the crash. The officers said they had found and recovered sufficient evidence to identify the make and color of the car. A car matching the description was found at the end of the trail of leaking coolant. Officers later charged Charles Fisher of 921 Aspen with leaving the scene of the crash. Officers also stated that damage to the Pierson vehicle was extensive.
Jan. 2, 1996
A ban on snowmobilers "running" the canal between lakes Cadillac and Mitchell becomes official Wednesday. Snowmobilers discovered three years ago they could run the open water of the canal, by building up speed on the ice at one end, and hydroplaning across the surface of water until they reached the other end. Not all of them made it. Several snowmobiles sank before they reached the ice at the other end. Removing the machines and even the operators in their waterlogged suits was usually difficult. Cadillac city officials passed an ordinance against the practice, saying they feared a drowning, or serious injuries if a snowmobile hit the wall along the canal. The ordinance was not official because the Department of Natural Resources has jurisdiction over inland lakes, so the city asked the DNR to investigate and authorize a local rule, if appropriate. The state rule taking effect Wednesday has language identical to the city ordinance, stating that "a person shall not operate a snowmobile at a speed greater than that necessary to maintain forward movement of the snowmobile when the snowmobile is being operated within 100 feet of any open water." The language is the same as other snowmobile regulations that limit speed within 100 feet of skaters, fishermen, or persons on the ice.
