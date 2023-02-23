Today in history: Beanie Baby raises money for hospice

Feb. 23, 1933
Reminiscent of 11 years ago Wednesday, when the worst sleet storm in history struck Northern Michigan, Cadillac today was nearly isolated when the accumulating coating of ice and high wind caused wires to fall in every direction, until communications were practically cut off. The United Press leased wire of the Evening News went out at 1:45 o’clock this afternoon, giving the first intimation of trouble. A report said telephone poles were lying on the ground on every toll circuit and more crashing every minute as the ice weight grew too heavy to bear. Arrangements were immediately made to receive anything of special importance by telegraph, to protect the subscribers of the Evening News. The Western Union was using the Ann Arbor railroad wires this afternoon but the Pennsylvania system wires were down to the south according to Manager Arthur Burr. Five poles down on Poplar Street within the city limits had stopped service on the Pennsy wires. There were some poles partly down on the Ann Arbor lines but services had not been interrupted, so all messages were sent this way. The Postal Telegraph Co. wires were out south of the city but OK to the north, Earl Johns, manager, stated. In Cadillac the evidences of the storm were confined to swirling snow in the air and slush underfoot. Motoring was slow but not hazardous as but little ice formed on the pavements. The temperature was about at freezing. The barometer was down and falling at noon.
Feb. 23, 1973
About 3 a.m. Wednesday, Mrs. James Herald of 212 Granite St. woke up with a pulsating headache and the beginnings of a “queasy” nauseous feeling. She didn’t go back to sleep. For several days, she had noticed ivy plants dying in her home. Her husband didn’t seem to have any ill effects so she attributed her pain to sinus problems and visited her doctor who prescribed medicines for that ailment. Both Mr. and Mrs. Herald complained of extreme tiredness after they had been home a number of hours at the end of the work day or on weekends. He works at Kysor of Cadillac and she, at Cadillac Evening News. But the headache Wednesday wouldn’t go away and she stayed home from work that day and Thursday, her problem increasing with an overwhelming desire to go to sleep. She had no desire to eat. Thursday afternoon, Herald went into the basement to check the furnace and was nearly overcome by accumulated carbon monoxide fumes. Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. was contacted immediately and had a man on the spot within minutes. The Heralds heat their home with natural gas through a converted coal furnace. Soot had accumulated in the chimney until it finally choked off the exhaust route and the family nearly paid the consequences. Mrs. Herald agreed to let her story be told as a possible warning to other residents, to alert them to be aware if similar symptoms appear, and to have their heating system checked if they have any question on its safety.
Feb. 23, 1998
Local and national medical organizations benefited from a popular Beanie Baby doll. Bonnie’s Hallmark in Cadillac raised $3,198 for a local hospice agency during a silent auction of special edition Beanie Babies. Twelve stuffed animals made to honor Princess Diana were sold. “My husband is a board member of Hospice of Michigan. We thought it would be a good thing to raise money for hospice,” said Bonnie Stephan, owner of the store. “Many places sell Diana’s Beanie Baby for $100-plus. We thought we could benefit our community from them.” All proceeds will go to Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee, which assist terminally-ill patients and their families. Sunday’s auction was the second for the store. Stephan held another Beanie Baby auction several months ago. It raised $6,857 for the Cadillac Area Teen Center. Ann Geiger of Manton Antiques hopes to help a children’s hospital with Diana’s Beanie Baby. “Beanie Babies are very popular. We receive (inquiry) calls all the time,” she said. “A 12-set of Diana’s Beanie Baby was shipped in December. Eleven of them were sold at a regular price, $250 each.” The last one is a special doll. She has been trying to sell it for $600 and plans to donate the money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.