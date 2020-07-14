July 14, 1920
The semi-annual report of William H. Yeard, prosecuting attorney for Wexford County, to the attorney general of the state shows 19 convictions out of 22 prosecutions. The other three cases were disposed of through the dismissal of the defendants on payment of costs. The Cadillac report shows no acquittals, dismissals on examination, escapes or cases nolle plossed. Assault and battery offenses head the present report with five cases. Sentences were: 90 days in jail; 10 days in jail; 30 days in jail and $25 fine, $25 fine and $15 costs, $10 costs. There were three game and fish cases. Two drew $10 fines and costs and the other merely costs. In the two abortion cases, the Watson and Farls one, the sentences were one year in jail and a fine of $359. The other offenses were: bigamy, five years; cruelty to animals; driving automobile without license, two cases; failing to send children to school; malicious destruction of property, two cases; rape, 15 years.
July 14, 1947
Carl T. Johnson and his fishing partner Keith Cooper said Johnson had a black bass hooked when it swam under the boat and very cooperatively jumped in the other. Doyle Legg and his dog Starchy were fishing in front of Legg's home on Lake Cadillac when Starchy decided to go swimming. Unfortunately, the dog couldn't swim. When Legg made the rescue he lost his glasses. Fortunately, Milo Cooper and Don Plowman were fishing in the same vicinity the next day. They hooked Legg's glasses.
July 14, 1970
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department has traveled through a desert of information in their search for Victor Clum. No reports of the 41-year-old Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation bank examiner have provided new information in the disappearance of the Cadillac man. Sheriff Robert Hill reported that there had been no tips or leads, even false, that could provide deputies with a starting place. Clum was known to have left his home between 8 and 8:30 a.m., Monday and preceded to downtown Cadillac where he was supposed to go to a local bank. Associates, who were to meet Clum for a trip to Beulah, reported finding papers in his office at 417 1/2 N. Mitchell St. relating to the Beulah trip. From that point there is no clue as to whom Clum saw or where he went. Area law enforcement officers have stated that they will continue to probe the circumstances of the case until it is resolved. The trail is five days old and nothing concrete is in sight.
July 14, 1995
For the second time in less than a week, a bear has been seen wandering into a city setting. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tim Burke said he received a report of a bear spotted on the outskirts of Lake City. "It was seen in a backyard and heading for the Dog 'n Suds," Burke said. "It was lunchtime — I don't blame him. I wanted a root beer and hot dog, too." The bear never did make it into town, Burke said. DNR officers followed it before it wandered back into the woods. The spotting was the second in less than a week. A bear wandered into downtown Cadillac last weekend before DNR officers tranquilized the animal and took him back to the wilds. "It looks like we have a pretty healthy bear population in the area," Burke said. U.S. Forest Service biologist Chris Schumacher said bears are on the move because they are seeking mates and because a natural food supply isn't readily available. "The main reason is because it's breeding season," Schumacher said. "We also have young animals, a year old, dispersing from their mothers for the first time. They are unfamiliar with the territory and tend to wander into the wrong areas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.