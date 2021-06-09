June 9, 1921
Cadillac's milk ordinance is to be enforced and the local authorities are to test the milk in the future it was decided at the meeting of the city commission last night when local health topics occupied the city fathers for some two hours. Licenses of all local milkmen expired Sunday but the city clerk has not issued any new ones on instructions from other officials pending the outcome of last night's meeting of the commission. It was decided last evening that no licenses should be issued until a dealer's bottles had been steam sterilized at the Frisbie and Pelton distributing station here in the model new plant installed under the instructions of the officers of the Michigan Board of Health. It was further stated that in any cases where the local officials might think it necessary, physical examinations of milk peddlers or members of their families could be demanded before a license would be granted. Dr. David Ralston, city health officer, was not present at last night's meeting of the commission, which made some points on what was being done at present a little obscure. Mr. Frisbie, in answer to a question, stated before the commission that Dr. Ralston had asked him to call up the other milk men and tell them to take their bottles to the Frisbie plant for sterilization. Mr. Frisbie refused to do this on the grounds that he had no right to issue such orders and further that it was the duty of the local health officer.
June 9, 1971
Involvement in a Supreme Court Case was discussed at the regular meeting of the Evart Board of Education Tuesday. The board received word that they were one of the eight school districts in the state to be sued by the state of Michigan for informing taxpayers that school would not be held and teachers would be released due to a financial situation, it was reported. The other school districts including Chippewa Hills, North Muskegon, Lakewood, Marysville, Gaylord, Crawford-Ausable and Houghton Lake, Supt. Jack Musser said. Evart schools recalled their teachers several weeks ago and they are all set for next year, he said. The school calendar is also approved by the State Department of Education for next year, he added. "It is no big thing for Evart," Musser said. "We have met with the officials of the attorney general's office and he has prepared an affidavit. Briefs were sent to the Supreme Court Tuesday, after a writ of mandamus was requested."
June 9, 1996
The closing of Cadillac's Ben Franklin store has been about as hard on some of the customers as on the owners and employees, said owner Barb Herald. She is holding a clearance sale and expects to close for good at the end of July. "We've had customers actually come in and cry," she said. Herald said part of the reason was the service provided by her staff and family, including her son, Jim, and his wife Brenda. "A lot of our customers, they'd come up and stand at the cash register and we'd run back and get what they wanted," she said. "Or they'd just pull up outside, especially those with handicaps," Jim added. Elderly customers especially don't want to fight the traffic and crowds in larger discount stores, she said, even if the volume discounters can afford to offer lower prices. The slower pace and lack of the latest electronic scanners at the checkout suited them fine. "We were a little old-fashioned, but some people seemed to like it," she said. "Some would come in just to visit." The boss-employee relationship was even replaced by a feeling of family, Barb said. Some store employees started working when they had small children, and stayed through their children's graduations and even marriages. "Every morning we had to catch up with what was happening in everybody's life," Jim Herald said. Jim was just 12-yearsold himself when Barb and her late husband Terry bought the store in 1982. Terry had been a partner since 1974. The store has been in the same location for 37 years, since Jack and Leone Stahl opened it in 1959. The store survived the onslaught of "the big boys on the North End" in the past few years by focusing on craft supplies, and the Heralds are still proud of their fabric and yarn selection. But they couldn't survive a rent hike. A 20-year lease runs out this year, and Barb Herald said the new rate was out of her reach.
