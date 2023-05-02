Today in history: benches vandalized at Clam River Trail Camp

May 2, 1933
One of the largest numbers of fishermen to visit the streams of the Cadillac district in many years and one of the smallest catches of trout were reported as the result of the opening of the season Monday. The streams were too full of water and too roily for fly fishing and while the bait fisherman (plunkers) caught some nice specimens, the day was not described as “ideal” by any of the anglers interviewed. The greatest reason for the increase in numbers of fisherman was the cut in the price of licenses, it was agreed, many more persons being willing or able to pay 50 cents than $1.75. The supply of license blanks was exhausted in the several sporting goods stores that issued them, one place reporting its supply gone before Saturday evening. Conservation officers were lenient, however, and those persons who tried in vain to get licenses were not barred from the streams through no fault of their own. A new supply of license blanks was expected to be received today, however, said Glen Erdley, conservation officer, so there will be no reason for not possessing the necessary permit. Mr. Erdley said he helped check up 52 fishermen Monday and found no violations. He only found one man with the day’s legal limit of 15, he said. High school students furnished a good proportion of anglers the first day, there being 192 out of an enrollment of 573 absent in the afternoon on special permission granted to those who had maintained an average of C grade or better.
May 2, 1973
Two picnic table benches were broken and the slim trunk of a tree was snapped in an act of vandalism last weekend at the Clam River Trail Camp on the northern outskirts of Cadillac. The damage was discovered by Department of Natural Resources crews when they came to the area to stabilize a river bank at the site. The DNR campsite, which is the Cadillac end of a Lake Huron-to-Lake Michigan riding and hiking trail, has been the benefit of community efforts. Boy Scouts, Michigan Trailriders Association, Traverse City Vocational School, Camp Pugsley and the Wexford County Road Commission have helped in several endeavors at the DNR campsite, Dan Bonner, area forester for the Fife Lake State Forest, said. The picnic tables were built by Camp Pugsley inmates, he said. A rock was apparently used to break one of the table benches and another was broken by someone jumping on it. “Any campsite at this time of year when no one is around is vulnerable,” Bonner said. The Wexford County Sheriff Department has been notified of the damage and is to keep a check on that area, he said.
May 2, 1998
It’s one of the situations where government and the private sector appear to march in step. The city of Cadillac appears on the verge of putting three defunct industrial sites back on the tax rolls — and using tax money to effect clean-up of the sites. A longtime area builder/developer is preparing to reclaim abandoned industrial property in the heart of the city’s industrial park. “It’s costing a lot of money,” said Roger Walker, a lifelong Cadillac resident whose company, Walker Construction, plans to purchase and renovate the defunct Four Starr plant at 1405 Sixth Ave. “The building needs a major facelift.” The building in question — a 60,000-square-foot structure — has remained abandoned and tax-delinquent since 1995. Its broken-window view commands 12 acres in the heart of the industrial district, across from the Wexford County Animal Shelter. A heat treatment plant is located to the north and Four Winns property to the west. Its closure came about during a labor dispute, when managers closed the plant and re-opened a short-lived automotive components facility in Mesick. Some of the money Walker referred to lies in the purchase itself. Walker will pay $66,000 in past due assessments for the property, plus $1,500 for each of 12 acres — to Cadillac. The city recently paid a filing fee (around $300) to the State Michigan, which became the property owner of record due to tax delinquency. Walker said he feels confident he can attract tenants interested in the building. “Even if we don’t make this deal work, we will go ahead with phase I of the plan, to renovate the building,” said Walker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.