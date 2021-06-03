June 3, 1921
"Al" Wolgast of Cadillac was only given a draw in the local newspaper decision at Petoskey in his 10-round go with Clifford Speilman of Kalamazoo but Grand Rapids critics evidently picked him as the winner as did the score of local sportsmen who saw the go. It was announced earlier this week at Grand Rapids that the winner of the main bout at the Petoskey show last night would get on the card in the Furniture City June 17 at the Roper-Martin fight and Manager Jimmie Flynn announced today that Wolgast had been given the date. This is interpreted as meaning that the Wexford wildcat looked best to the Rapids delegation. Wolgast knocked the Celery City lad down in the first round last night and after that the Kalamazoo boy stayed away. The downstate kid is a boxer whereas Wolgast is a fighter. Hence the Kazoo kid was able to work out a draw by stepping around the ring lively. He is fast, like Jim Brady, a favorite locally, but he couldn't exchange wallops with Wolgast and knew better than to try. Four times during the mill Wolgast had his men in distress while the local lad escaped without a mark and claims his opponent failed to land one solid blow. Petoskey had a great house out to see Wolgast again, the theatre being packed with a 1,500 crowd. In addition to Cadillac visitors who drove up, Cadillac railroad men from Mackinaw and K.S. Tower were at the ringside to root for Wolgast. Flynn signed up to match his charge with Mickey Brennan of Kalamazoo at Petoskey July 4. Lester Cook, knocked out by Wolgast at Petoseky two weeks ago, probably will get the Grand Rapids date as he wants a return fight with Flynn's fighter. John Wolgast, Al's older brother, who had been fighting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for several seasons, is in Cadillac on his way to the Pacific Coast where he plans to scrap for a while. Both are brothers of the famous Ad Wolgast, former lightweight champion of the world, who first put Cadillac on the fistic map and who was one of the greatest Michigan pugs in ring history. Joe Putt and Young Troy fought eight rounds in the semi-final match of the Petoskey card last night of fast and furious milling. It was a draw as full of action as anyone could ask. Soldier King earned a decision over Louis O'Keefe in a preliminary and Eddie Bisque and Mat Kik sparred a draw.
June 3, 1976
Albert Nelson, Wexford County dog warden warned of an increase in dog bites over the past weekend and said more were expected. Warm weather is the chief culprit, in Nelson's opinion, and playful children around dogs could mean trouble. Nelson said there were four dog bite reports over the holiday weekend and were common during the warmer periods of the three-day holiday. Nelson also reports an increase in complaints from persons with freshly plowed gardens. He said that the gardeners were complaining that dogs, running at large, were tearing up freshly planted seeds. Nelson pointed out that dogs running loose were in violation of the law.
June 3, 1996
Plans to widen U.S. 10 through Evart are being finalized. U.S. 10 will be widened to five lanes — two eastbound, two westbound and a center turning lane — from Lauman Road east to the Muskegon River Bridge to ease traffic congestion through the city. Currently, for about three blocks, around the Main Street intersection, there are four lanes of traffic — two westbound and two eastbound. The remainder of U.S. 10 through Evart just has two lanes — one eastbound and a westbound lane. Cost of the 1.1-mile project is estimated at about $1.67 million. The state has budgeted about $1.3 million for the project. The remaining funds will come from the city of Evart.
