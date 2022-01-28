Jan. 28, 1922
A syllabus has been worked out to be used as a systematic guide for Bible reading in the local schools, which starts Monday. This guide is in many respects familiar to the one in use in the Indianapolis schools and to the one recommended by Dr. Fleming, who recently visited Cadillac. It is the result of most careful work on the part of three local ministers, who were appointed as a committee to draft it. It was unanimously accepted by the Ministerial Association — thus proving its un-sectarian nature. Strictest care was exercised to insure that only those passages of scripture were included which would promote the moral and ethical development of the child, and would not permit of any misinterpretation of suggestiveness. There is to be no comment or explanation after the reading, by either pupil or teacher. The Board of Education reserves the parent the right to choose whether or not he wishes his child listen to the reading of the Bible. If there is any objection on the part of the parent, the child is to be excused during the time of the reading. There will be no coercion.
Jan. 28, 1972
Although approval has been given to another Northern Michigan intermediate school district to function as an applicant agency for National Defense Education Act funds, the 7 Co. Materials Center in Cadillac is not expected to close in the foreseeable future. State Supt. of Public Instruction Dr. John Porter has ruled that no NDEA funds will be allocated except through agencies defined in his intermediate district reorganization configuration, W-M Supt. Sherman Martin said today. Administrators of intermediate districts met recently at Gaylord and approved the Traverse Bay Intermediate District as the applicant agency for media centers in the northwest section of Michigan. This section follows a line west of I-75 to the southern county line of Missaukee and Wexford counties. Former Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. Willis Gelston is Traverse By superintendent. Martin said Gelston had agreed to act as the applicant agency and to ferret out materials on a permanent-keep basis to the small area centers (including 7 Co.) until final action is taken, either by the Dept. of Education or the State Legislature. Sen. John F. Toepp (R-Cadillac) has introduced a measure in the Senate limiting the powers of the State Board of Education.
Jan. 28, 1997
More arrests are pending in connection with an early-morning brawl in Manton involving more than a dozen people. Police received a report at 1:30 a.m. Monday that about 15 people were involved in a gang fight in the parking lot of Hillcrest Terrace Apartments on Seventh Street in Manton. Manton Police Chief Allen Muma said the caller reported weapons were involved. Manton Police, State Police and Wexford County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the call. Muma said they did not see a fight but saw signs that one had occurred. After interviewing several suspects, victims and witnesses, police recovered baseball bats from a vehicle and arrested a Manton teenager on assault charges. Two persons suffered apparently minor injuries, Muma said. Two minors also were arrested for possession of alcohol and charges are pending against others. “As far as we know, the weapons involved were limited to blunt objects,” Muma said. “I’m sure alcohol was involved in this, but the ones that initiated the attack hadn’t been drinking.” Two sides were involved in the dispute, Muma said, but not likely organized gangs. “There had been some ongoing problems between the two groups, some threats flown back and forth, and it came to a head in the parking lot,” he said.
