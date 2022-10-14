Today in history: bids on M-55 made by 17 firms

Oct. 14, 1932
Seventeen bids were offered on the M-55 stretch of highway, which is being built through a state loan from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation. The two lowest bidders were the Baxter Cartage Co., Detroit, which asked $79,427.82 and Royal Oak Cement Construction Co., Birmingham, with an offer for $80,027.86. This road starts at the edge of Wexford County on the west and comes almost straight toward Cadillac for 7.082 miles, being the last link in the new M-55 between this city and Manistee. The job will provide work for 150 men working staggered days. The federal regulations provide that no man shall work over 30 hours a week. All men, with the exception of foremen, superintendents and special men, must be taken from unemployment lists. The rate of pay is also set and this is 27 1/2 cents an hour for common labor and 40 cents an hour for skilled labor. The bids are now referred to the state highway department for action, which it is expected will be soon.
Oct. 14, 1972
Two Cadillac youths floated on their overturned rowboat in Lake Mitchell for nearly an hour Friday evening. The youths, Jack Roush and Don Bacon, were duck hunting near a blind in the west center area of the lake, where their small boat overturned. The young men clung to the overturned boat and attempted to propel it to shore, yelling for help as they went. Mrs. Robert Carter, 220 Locust Lane, heard the cries for help and informed her husband. Carter’s boat would not start, so he contacted the Earl Huckle residence on Locust Lane. Huckle’s boat started and Tom Huckle and Carter went in search of the pair. They were near shore when Huckle and Carter found them. The youths were tangled in their decoy ropes, but were cut loose with a knife supplied by Carter. When the youths were found they were standing on bottom. They were taken to Cadillac Mercy Hospital where they were treated and released.
Oct. 14, 1997
Three opponents of a proposed new watershed regulation presented their case to the Missaukee County board of commissioners Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has proposed to implement Natural River Act regulations for nearly the entire Manistee River and its tributaries. The act allows the state to place zoning regulations on land use adjacent to the waterways in order to preserve and protect the river. Opponents like Brian Warner feel that in its efforts to protect the Manistee River’s flora and fauna, the DNR is trampling on the humans who utilize and live along the river. “We’re not trying to gut the program,” Warner said. “We’re not anti-zoning or anti-DNR. We’re just after good government.” The major complaint expressed by Warner and others to the commissioners was the way they believe the DNR is imposing its will on local elected officials. If adopted by K.L. Cool, the director of DNR, the Manistee River proposal would essentially establish some zoning regulations along the water. These regulations would override local zoning ordinances, but would not hold DNR accountable for its regulations. Warner said he is upset that instead of building consensus between state and local officials, DNR officials are trying to simply impose their program. The proposal may in fact be good for the river and watershed, Warner said, but local elected officials should have been more involved in the process. The DNR will hold a series of public meetings in each county affected by the proposed act. Since five northern Missaukee townships are in the Manistee watershed, a public hearing will be conducted in the county. The Missaukee commissioners listened to comments by Warner and others opposed to the current proposal. The board delayed action on the trio’s request that the county formally oppose the DNR proposal.
