Today in history: big order for chair factory

April 24, 1933
One of the most optimistic local notes that has been sounded in many months was the statement today by John P. Wilcox that the Northern Chair Company has orders for several thousand chairs and has reopened for full operation. One of the new orders received was for 2,000 chairs, said Mr. Wilcox, which he says is a good order even in prosperous times. Another order was for 565 chairs and there were several other orders for lesser amounts, which swelled the total demand to agreeable figures. The chair plant has been operating its upholstering and finishing departments for some time but has had only a small crew at work in the other departments of the factory. St. Johns Table Co. has managed to keep operating, it was stated today, a crew of from 25 to 75 men having been employed right along.
April 24, 1973
City officials were notified late Monday afternoon by a representative of Rep. Elford A. Cederberg’s Washington office that a $340,000 grant had been approved by the Economic Development Administration for Cadillac’s industrial park development project. City Manager Donald Mason said official written confirmation of the grant is expected in about a week. The $340,000 is 60% of the total project cost of $568,000, Mason said. Local share would be raised through the sale of revenue bonds. The city’s share of the total industrial park development project would be $227,200. The total project calls for development of 53 acres in the city’s northwest section. The land is owned by Industrial Fund Inc.
April 24, 1998
The power of memorial quilts has moved thousands of hearts. It has changed perspectives on AIDS and its victims. Teachers and students of Pine River High School hope the AIDS memorial quilt project will bring that kind of powerful change to the community. The school will host the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt Friday and Saturday in the school gymnasium. “Many people in a small community like here think that AIDS is homosexuality — it’s not going to happen to us,” said Ken Stalsberg, special ed teacher who led the project. “That’s not true. It could strike anybody, no matter what your age, gender or race are. Our goals of bringing the quilt into the school are to make people realize the AIDS epidemic could attack someone near you ... and to make a difference in our lives.”
