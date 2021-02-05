Feb. 5, 1931
Get in line — anything that carries out the spirit of winter sports and be a part of the parade in Cadillac’s third Winter Carnival. This is the word coming from the marshal of the parade, Mort Moon. The committee has arranged that the marshal desert the speed of the automobile or slide car and go back to the horse and its efficiency in seeing that a parade gets under way promptly and moves smoothly down Mitchell Street from Howard to River. The chairman will be “hoss-back.‘ Taking the number of entrants already made as a criterion, the accompaniment to Miss Virginia Beggs, Cadillac’s “Queen of the Snow,‘ will be one of the largest and most interesting ever seen in Cadillac. From the kids getting lined up for the dog races to the “oldest skier in the in parade‘ there seems to be an interest manifest throughout the advocates of winter sports in all its different phases that there will be a turnout if there is any kindness on the part of Old Man Winter. Snow is what these people want. In addition to the beautiful winter float which is being prepared for the queen and her two attendants, Misses Carrow and Wagner who were the runners-up in the recent contest, there will be diversions of ski contestants, toboggans being pulled by cars, bob sleds, small sleds, novel entries, old time cutters, new cars, cleaned and polished, music by the high school band, and the Bugle Corps, possibly the fire department and the end of the parade will find the State Highway Department showing how it is possible to really enjoy winter by being able to get out to it. The purpose of the parade is to provide a suitable escort to the Queen while she passes through “Her City‘ on her way to the coronation at Diggins park, where Sen. A.J. Engel will be waiting to officially pronounce her Queen of the Snow. She will then proceed to open the events of the afternoon — first the toboggan slide and then the others, finally taking the crowd to the rink at Lincoln School for the numerous events to be staged there. Here she will lead the grand march of skaters over the rink during which time the best dressed couple and best skating couple will be selected by the judges. There are a large number of events on the program, plenty of entertainment, things to eat at the Lincoln gym. But don’t forget to get in line.
Feb. 5, 1971
Winds of 50-55 miles per hour pushed new snow into the area beginning at 8 a.m. today, complicating already hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures began to drop rapidly, bringing the storm into the blizzard category. One Wexford County Road Commission employee was trapped in the cab of his truck about 9 a.m. on M-55 West, near Cadillac Country Club, when falling utility lines pulled a utility pole down on top of the truck. Wexford County Civil Defense Director William Forbey clocked the winds at the 50-55 mph rate and said visibility was limited to about “10 feet.‘ Forbey said a blizzard is present when there is blowing snow with extremely high winds, limiting visibility. Schools throughout the area were closed today based on pre-dawn assessments of road conditions in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties. Spokesmen for road commissions in the area all said icy conditions prevailed and sanding crews were out before dawn, working on state roads, moving to county roads about 7 a.m. Wexford County Road Commission crews were out at midnight, putting a salt-sand mixture on the roads which began falling late Thursday afternoon. A spokesman said all roads were “passable‘ with extreme caution. Blacktopped roads were icy and slick but the surface of gravel roads stayed softer and wheels could “crunch‘ through. Telephone service to Michigan Bell Telephone Co. customers around the south and west sides of Lake Mitchell was disrupted when 50-pair and 75-pair cables were broken on M-55 West. The disruption came at about 9 a.m. when a tree fell over lines on the south side of M-55, near the Cadillac Country Club, causing two poles to tip and allow cables to sag to within about four feet of the ground. The sagging cable was hit by a Wexford County Road Commission snowplowing truck, which dragged the cable and broken supporting poles some 100 feet.
Feb. 5, 1996
Downtown Cadillac did not have to look far for the vacant H.L. Green building’s first tenant. Julie Ann Fabrics, which shares a common wall with the Green building, is moving a few feet to the south. Julie Ann’s move will allow a current business to expand into the fabric store’s present location, states a release from Cadillac’s Downtown Fund and Downtown Development Authority. Milliken’s department store shares a common wall with Julie Ann’s current location. “(Julie Ann’s owners) decided to move into the renovated building to gain updated retail space, as well as allow an existing downtown business to expand into their old location,‘ the release states. “Negotiations regarding this other business expansion are in the final stages.‘ Jerry Britton, co-owner of Julie Ann’s, said his store will be moving sometime this month, and hopes to be open and operating in its new location March 1. “With Julie Ann Fabrics taking occupancy of one of the building units, the community will see what excellent retail space this truly is,‘ said Jack Benson, Downtown Fund president. “We hope the lease of this first space will set the stage for quick rental or sale of the other two available storefronts.‘ “The Julie Ann Fabrics move is a win-win situation,‘ said Darlene Merritt, DDA chairperson. “We will retain an existing downtown business, and provide another the opportunity to expand.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.