Today in history: board accepts design for Lake City library

May 9, 1933
Beer will flow in Michigan on Thursday but it may be some time before spigots are opened in Cadillac. According to City Clerk H. Lee Worden no applications had been filed up to this noon by those desiring to be granted licenses to dispense the 3.2 beer. However, inquiries have been made at the clerk’s office and of other city officials by those so interested. Apparently, Cadillac is to have but two beer gardens but there will be plenty of stores and eating places where beer can be obtained, according to present indications. Although applications of potential dealers have been made on improvised blanks in a large number of Michigan cities where applicants did not desire to wait until regular legal blanks are received, no formal applications are being accepted by Clerk Worden until he receives the duly accredited blanks.
May 9, 1973
A new vocational program for drop-outs and youngsters with school-related problems will soon become a reality at Eagle Boys Village, Hersey. Four new cabins will serve as summer housing for campers and for vocational trainees during school months. The new cabins are to be constructed in coming weeks. Two were made possible through efforts of the Mount Pleasant Optimists Club, while a third was donated by the William Porteous family of Reed City. Kermit R. Hainley, director of the Eagle Boys Village, said the cabins will aid the EBV program, which is designed for the youngster who cannot function in an academic school but who does have the ability and motivation to learn a trade. He said a multi-purpose building is also needed at this time to complete facilities for the program.
May 9, 1998
In a special meeting, the board of trustees of the Missaukee District Library voted to accept the proposed design of the new library building to be built this year and donated to the county. The new library will be built by an anonymous benefactor. It will be built on an L-shaped lot, most of which is where The Landing marina now stands in downtown Lake City. The Landing will be razed to make way for the new structure. Construction will be overseen by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. Once it is complete, the building will be donated to Missaukee County. The Missaukee District Library Board will operate the library for the county. Architect Pat Birtles brought a rendering, floor plans and elevations of exterior walls to the special meeting of the library board. He showed that the 7,500-square-foot building will be oriented east-west, sited approximately where the marina now stands. The entrance will face Canal Street to the east. A 20-car parking lot will be built on the site of the new-demolished house that once stood on the corner of Canal and Prospect. Another 14 parking slots will be established along Canal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.