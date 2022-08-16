Aug. 16, 1922
A spectacular motor accident which might have proved far more serious took place at 1:30 p.m. today on the North Shore Boulevard near Kenwood. The cars of Dr. W. Joe Smith of Cadillac and Joe J. Thompson of Grand Rapids struck in a traffic snarl but no one was hurt. The Studebaker touring car of Dr. Smith was banged up badly around the rear wheel and the front axle of the closed Hudson Mr. Thompson was driving was badly bent, with the bumper demolished and the front end more or less smashed up. “It was all my fault,” said Dr. Smith, “I was driving back towards Cadillac when two cars stopped suddenly in front of me. As the Hudson was approaching from town I was caught in a trap. I didn’t want to take to the lake to avoid hitting the cars in front and made a run up the bank to the left, but the Grand Rapids car caught me on the rear wheel.” The Studebaker had dug into the bank and been rammed by the Hudson but was able to back out under her own power. Fortunately none of the occupants of the cars were hurt. Both carried the wife and child of the driver. It was thought that the little Thompson girl was hurt when she suddenly cried out but it developed a bumble bee had gotten into her dress. The crash came just as a large number of cars were returning from the Rotary Club Luncheon at the Indian Trail Camp and the Boulevard was blocked for some time with the cars of those inspecting the smash up.
Aug. 16 1972
The Cadillac Area Public School board established the board meeting of Sept. 11 for hearing the approval of the 1972-73 school district budget. Aug. 28 was the date set by the board Monday evening for the special meeting to establish the amount of the new community high school bond issue for the November ballot and to approve a building site. The bond issue proposal would request financing for construction of a new high school with a tentative site on Hector Road.
Aug. 16, 1997
A suspicious looking package delivered to the Rathert building in Cadillac Wednesday caused the evacuation of several offices. The package was delivered to 117 W. Cass, to the office of attorney Tony Badovinac. Along with his office, and the Wexford County United Way, included in that building are World Wide Travel Services, the Council on Aging, Area Agency on Aging and Kay’s Beauty Boutique. Cadillac Police closed the southern portion of Cass Street for about two hours before the state police bomb squad from Grayling was able to determine the package was non-threatening. “The Michigan State Police bomb squad examined the package,” said Det. Sgt. David DeForest. He called it “non-explosive,” but did say the office wasn’t expecting the package. City police Sgt. Glenn Feldhauser said the package was considered suspicious because “they knew who had sent it and they weren’t expecting anything. I’m not sure if they received any threats” from that person. “It had the return address on it,” Feldhauser added. Feldhauser was unsure what was in the package, which the state police detonated. Cadillac Lt. Al Nelson said the call came in about 1:54 p.m. “We were able to locate right away what we suspect is a bomb,” Nelson said in the early afternoon. “It was a suspicious looking package.” Feldhauser said the incident was under investigation.
