April 27, 1921
Deluded purchasers of lots in the Boulevard Beach Subdivision across Lake Mitchell, with the coming of spring, still are being heard from in various distant cities where the promoters may again be active. The officers of the company, however, are under indictment in the federal courts in Tennessee where the government brought action following exposure of the scheme by Cadillac officials. It was hoped here that exploitation of these swampy lands would be broken up with the court action. None of the improvements pictured in the literature of the promoters have been made and there evidently is no intention of developing the property. For the good name of Cadillac local officers will continue to fight the scheme, considering the lots valueless.
April 27, 1971
The doors of Cadillac Senior High School will be open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday so that women attending the free Ideas For Tomorrow Homemakers School can come early and view the large display of wares by Cadillac merchants. Also on display will be the many prizes to be given away during the evening. Each homemaker will receive a registration card as she enters the auditorium. This will entitle her to be eligible for the prizes. Miss Kay Jepsen, one of the foremost Ideas For Tomorrow lecturer-demonstrators in the country, will be conducting the two-part program for the many housewives expected to attend the demonstration, which opens at 7:30 p.m. The first half of the program will deal with the preparation of various food dishes by the home economist. These will incorporate simple but valuable hints and suggestions concerning food preparation. The completed dishes will also be given as prizes. During an intermission, the audience will have a chance to view the merchants' displays, and that of Centennial Belles dresses styles, bonnets, and other articles for the Cadillac Centennial. The second half of the program will feature the remainder of the food preparation, followed by a fabric care demonstration, in which the latest in laundry equipment will be explained by Miss Jepsen, together with suggestions for the proper care of new fabrics. Products for making washday easier also will be shown. Another intermission will follow, during which the home economist will prepare foods for the final display. Prizes will be drawn at this time. The program will conclude with a final "Parade of Foods" and prize drawings. The Ideas For Tomorrow Homemakers School is being sponsored by the Cadillac Evening News, in conjunction with local merchants and national manufacturers.
April 27, 1996
A man who jumped $100,000 bond on Missaukee County drug charges should soon be back to face drug charges. The 47-year-old was arrested Wednesday in a supermarket parking lot in Ormond Beach, Florida, near Daytona Beach. Special Agent John King of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said officers there located a vehicle traced to the suspect, after the Michigan State Police fugitive unit advised them he might be in the area. Officers set up surveillance of the beach house where the car was parked, and followed it when the suspect drove off with another man. The suspect was arrested a short time later when he reached an area police thought was safe to make a traffic stop. Police said he was not armed and did not resist arrest. "Initially he said he was someone else, and had papers on him to establish another identity," King said. "But when we asked him to lift up his shirt and he had an identifying scar matching his description, he admitted who he was." The suspect was using the identity of a deceased relative, King said. He had $400 in his pocket when he was arrested. The suspect had rented the house on the beach not long before his arrest, but told police he had spent the previous several months in motels. The suspect faces three drug charges in Missaukee County, including a mandatory life sentence if convicted of conspiracy to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine.
