Today in history: boy blinded after being struck in eye with grape

Sept. 26, 1922
Peculiar accidents proved costly for two Cadillac boys this week. One lost the sight of an eye when hit with a grape and the other suffered a fractured arm when he fell out of one of the Jennings houses. Carl Munson, 12-year-old newsboy, was the victim of the grape throwing prank. Several boys were throwing grapes at each other and the Munson lad was struck right in the eye, blinding its vision. Carl Munson’s parents live at 428 Pine St. Carl Fibiger, 8 years old, son of Chris Fibiger, suffered a fractured arm while playing in one of the houses from Jennings. He fell or was pushed out of a window and dislocated his elbow. An X-ray disclosed a fracture of the bone of the upper arm.
Sept. 26, 1972
Sales are up and the Board of Directors of Kysor Industrial Corp. Declared a regular quarterly divided of 15 cents per share on the common stock of the corporation to stockholders at the Kysor Annual Meeting Friday. The quarterly dividend pertains to stockholders of record at Dec. 8, 1972, payable Jan. 3, 1973. Kysor Industrial Corp. has paid continuous dividends since 1936 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sales and earning achieved in the year were primarily due to internal growth and cost control. Sales increased 16% to $73,076,064 and net earnings from operations were up 33% to $2,597,018. Net sales for the first quarter, which ended Aug. 31, 1972, climbed from previous years. Net sales for fiscal 1973 were reported at $19,763,089 in net sales. Average shares of common stock for fiscal 1973 were reported at 1,701,527.
Sept. 26, 1997
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Katie Mulder was supposed to be in class at Cadillac High School. Instead, on the final day of bear hunting season in this part of Michigan, Mulder was traipsing though the woods with a Marlin 30-30 rifle, hunting black bear. At 9:15, her effort paid off when the 15-year-old shot a bear. A huge bear. “I talked to a DNR officer I know,” said Katie’s father, Wayne. “He said he caught this particular bear in a trap in spring, and tagged him. He weighed 420 pounds then, but he’s more now. “A normal bear around here is 200, 250.” The Mulders hunted Wednesday in northern Lake County with friends. They used dogs to flush the bear and chase him. Unexpectedly, the bear climbed a tree. Katie shot the bear in the head and brought him down. Although the animal appeared dead, one of the hunters put a second bullet in its head for insurance. Wayne Mulder said he didn’t want the bear attacking anyone, as had happened further north earlier in the season. Even dead, the bear was impressive. The head was huge. Front paw pad were five inches across. The skin was 81 inches from the nose to the tip of the tail.
