April 10, 1920
The hearing of George W. Ostrander, Socialist organizer, who has been held in the Wexford County Jail for two weeks, has been postponed until April 16 at the request of his Detroit attorney. If the Missaukee County at Lake City interferes, another adjournment may be necessary. Ostrander, arrested originally on a charge of making false statements in writing for the purpose of obtaining credit, now also is held on a warrant charging forgery. The state will seek to establish that Ostrander forged a deed from Mrs. George Rogers covering her home on Cass Street.
April 10, 1970
A strike at Brooks and Perkins Inc. went into its second day today with no meetings scheduled to resolve differences between members of United Auto Workers Local No. 1433 and management of the local plant. In other local labor news today, membership of United Auto Workers Local 784 rejected a proposed contract submitted by management and bargaining committee of Cadillac Foundry and voted to strike if the contract was not resolved by a Monday midnight deadline. Vote of the Foundry contract failed to pass by a 14 for-29 against margin and a strike vote was passed on the same proposal. Louis Kabowski, chairman of the Foundry union, said both union and management were waiting arrival of representatives to continue negotiations. He did not reveal differences between rank and file and management because he said he didn't wish to jeopardize any talks. Kabowski said at noon today membership would meet with UAW international representatives Monday before taking another strike vote. Richard Trowbridge, president of B-P's union, said about 125 persons representing three shifts were on strike. The workers left the plant to take a ratification vote at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A plant spokesman said Thursday afternoon the departure was planned and authorized. "It looks like this will be a long strike. There is no meeting in sight, nor are there any meetings between management and union scheduled," he said. "Pickets have already been informed to remain orderly, avoid harassment and to obey the law," he added.
April 10, 1995
A Cadillac High School senior has been expelled for bringing a gun to school. The 17-year-old will be allowed to complete work toward her high school diploma through correspondence courses, according to the terms of the expulsion set by the Cadillac school board. "Definitely, we are very grateful," the girl's attorney, Tony Badovinac said. "This could have been a big interruption in her life. We are very happy she will be able to get her high school diploma. President Craig Weidner said the board was not being lenient by allowing the girl to get her high school diploma. She will have to pay for the courses herself. "She told me if she knew of the state and federal law she would not have brought the gun into school," Badovinac said. The girl brought the gun to school because she was afraid of being assaulted, he said. The gun was not loaded and she was under the impression it did not work. He said the board based its decision to allow her to continue school through correspondence courses after reviewing the situation. Weidner said the expulsion sends a clear message to students that any weapons brought on campus will not be tolerated. Officials have said there was a conflict between the girl and a freshman student and some of the student's older friends.
