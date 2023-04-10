Today in history: Brooks-Perkins strike continues

April 10, 1933
Misled by a telephone call from Kingsley reporting a stolen car and asking that it be stopped on U.S. 131, Sheriff C.H. Nixon went to Manton Sunday afternoon to watch for the car. Due to a difference in the color of the car he missed it but it was picked up by police here and held until his return, it was stated today by officers. The driver of the car, Harold Brent, was able to prove his ownership and said that he, his wife and child were on their way to Otsego and that Mrs. McQueer of Traverse City had asked to ride down with them. Officers called the state police post at Traverse City and Troopers Aldrich and Wixom came at once to investigate. They found that Mr. McQueer did not want his wife to go and had someone else call here with the fake report of the stolen car in order to stop her, it was stated today. The automobile party, however, was detained here from about four o’clock in the afternoon to half past seven or eight o’clock in the evening. Investigations are being continued by the state police in regard to the false report.
April 10, 1973
The seven-day-old strike at Brooks and Perkins Inc. is still on with still no comment from the company. “Everything is normal and no meetings have been set up, as of noon today, according to Charles Rodgers, president of UAW Local 1433. The strike began Wednesday over a cost of living clause in a proposed three-year contract of UAW Local 1433. Members are demanding a 25 cent an hour increase for production workers for the first year and 20 cents for each of the two succeeding years. The cost of living raise demand ranges from three to six cents. Members Thursday voted 94-50 against a company offer of 18 cents an hour increase the first year, 14 cents the second year and 13 cents the third year.
April 10, 1998
A pending settlement with tobacco companies and Congress doesn’t meet the needs of those who’ve suffered from smoking-related illnesses, in the view of a number of people interviewed in downtown Cadillac. “It’s a person’s choice to smoke.” Jason Huepner of Mesick said. “If they get cancer, they get cancer — next they’ll have Budweiser paying for living damage.” “It’s too much government,” Jim Schad of Lake City said. “My gut feeling is, our president duped us into thinking we had a balanced budget, when they were banking on a big windfall from the tobacco industry,” Duane Elenbaas of Cadillac said. “It’s no more certain than the man in the moon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.